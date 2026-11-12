Bullseyeengagement Introduces Continuous Succession Planning With AI Advisor And AI Coach

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Integrated approach replaces once-a-year talent reviews with always-current succession plans that flag risk, rank successors and speed up readiness in workflow.

- Vas Nair, former Fortune 500 Chief Human Resources OfficerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BullseyeEngagement LLC, a provider of talent development, succession planning and human capital management (HCM) software, today introduced Continuous Succession Planning, which unites its Succession Planning platform, AI Advisor TM and AI Coach TM in one connected system. HR leaders name their critical roles; AI Advisor keeps succession coverage, risk and readiness current as talent data changes; and AI Coach gives managers and employees personalized coaching inside the tools they already use.The result is a succession plan that is ready for an executive committee or board review at any point in the year, not only after the annual talent review.Succession planning that keeps pace with the businessDeloitte research found that 86% of leaders call leadership succession planning an urgent or important priority, yet only 14% believe they do it well. The gap is usually the process. Plans live in spreadsheets and slides, get refreshed once a year, and end at a 9-box grid instead of turning into development.Bullseye's Succession Planning platform provides the foundation: critical-position identification with Talent Match and competency matching, interactive 9-box talent matrices, risk assessment, Talent Cards and individual development plans in one system. Continuous Succession Planning adds AI on top of that foundation so the plan never goes stale, whether a key leader retires, resigns or is promoted.HR teams assessing their own readiness can download Bullseye's free Succession Planning Checklist, Succession Planning Challenges guide and Succession Planning Solution guide from its resource library.AI AdvisorTM: from critical roles to board-ready insightHR teams identify the roles that matter most. AI Advisor analyzes performance, competency, engagement and behavioral data across the Bullseye platform and returns leadership-ready output. It:.Flags exposure where attrition risk outpaces bench readiness.Recommends how many ready successors each critical role needs, based on risk and complexity.Ranks best-fit internal successors on role alignment, competencies, performance and potential, with explainable, bias-aware logic.Sets readiness timelines: ready now, ready in one to two years, or longer.Builds individual development plans with stretch assignments, skill tracks and milestones.Produces executive committee memos, risk summaries, 9-box placements and succession slatesInsights refresh as new data enters Bullseye. AI Advisor recommends; leaders make the final decisions.AI CoachTM: building readiness in the flow of workA succession slate only pays off when successors grow into the role. AI Coach, developed with Humantelligence and grounded in decades of behavioral science, gives managers and employees personalized, real-time guidance on feedback, goal conversations, conflict and development inside Microsoft Teams and Outlook.Coaching adapts to each person's personality and motivators. It helps new managers build confidence faster, surfaces friction before it escalates, and turns the development plans AI Advisor creates into everyday habits. Together, the two tools link individual growth to the organization's leadership pipeline.Leadership perspective."Most organizations still treat succession planning as an annual exercise, and the plan is out of date the day it's presented," said Adeel Zaidi, founder and CEO of BullseyeEngagement. "Continuous Succession Planning changes that. Leaders tell us which roles matter, AI Advisor keeps the bench, the risks and the timelines current, and AI Coach helps successors get ready faster. CHROs walk into the boardroom with a plan they can defend, and employees see a clear path forward."AvailabilityContinuous Succession Planning is available now through Bullseye's Succession Planning IQ offering. It is built for organizations of all sizes, from mid-market companies to large enterprises, healthcare systems, and colleges and universities, preparing for leader and expert retirements.Organizations can start at the level that fits their maturity:1. Intelligent Succession: AI Advisor and AI Coach on top of the full succession platform, running alongside existing HRIS such as Workday, SAP, Oracle, UKG, ADP or BambooHR.2. Succession Insights-as-a-Service: Bullseye analyzes existing talent data against the organization's critical roles and delivers monthly or quarterly succession insights, cutting the time to assess the current slate by 75%, with no software rollout required.3. Foundational Succession: digitized 9-box talent matrices, succession plans, Talent Cards, risk assessment, individual development plans and dashboards.Deployments typically take four to eight weeks. To request a demo, visit .About BullseyeEngagementBullseyeEngagement is a leading global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Development software platform, including AI Advisor and AI Coach for the senior leadership, providing insights into succession planning. Our innovative solutions help organizations nurture their people talent from“hire-to-inspire”. We offer a cloud-based human capital management platform designed to streamline and enhance various HR functions. Our modular software suite includes tools for performance management, employee engagement, succession planning, OKRs, workforce planning, and more. Our platform aims to centralize and simplify HR processes, making them more efficient and data driven.For more information, visit .

Michael Swindale

BullseyeEngagement LLC

+1 713-589-5742

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BullseyeEngagement introduces Continuous Succession Planning with AI Advisor and AI Coach News Provided By Infotanks, Inc. November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education



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