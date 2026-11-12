Questek Expands ICMD® Materials Design Capabilities With Copper Alloy Simulation

QuesTek engineers use ICMD® software to computationally design and optimize advanced materials.

New capability helps engineering teams evaluate copper alloy performance, understand material trade-offs, and make more informed materials decisions.

EVANSTON, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- QuesTek Innovations has expanded its ICMDmaterials design and engineering software platform with the addition of a Copper Suite, bringing new predictive modeling capabilities to copper-based materials. The suite provides engineering teams with additional resources to assess material options and make more informed development decisions.Copper alloys play an important role across industries where electrical and thermal conductivity, strength and other performance requirements must be carefully balanced. By helping engineers understand the relationships between composition, processing, structure and properties, the Copper Suite supports a more informed approach to evaluating material tradeoffs and optimizing material performance.Building on ICMD2.0The Copper Suite builds on the capabilities of ICMD2.0, introduced earlier this year. The enhanced platform offers a streamlined user experience, expanded capabilities for materials design, optimization and qualification, and integrated tools that help engineering teams navigate complex materials workflows.At its core, ICMDcombines QuesTek's materials science expertise, physics-based modeling and trusted data. These capabilities help teams explore material possibilities earlier, evaluate performance tradeoffs and focus testing where it delivers the greatest value.Expanding Predictive Materials EngineeringThe addition of the Copper Suite further broadens the material systems supported by ICMD, extending QuesTek's predictive engineering approach to new materials challenges. By combining materials expertise with physics-based simulation and trusted data, QuesTek helps engineering teams move beyond conventional trial-and-error approaches throughout materials development.“Copper alloys play an important role in some of the most demanding engineering applications, from high-temperature rocket engine components to corrosion-resistant naval components and high-performance electromagnets for nuclear fusion. Each presents distinct requirements for thermal or electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, strength and durability,” said Jason Sebastian, executive vice president at QuesTek Innovations.“The Copper Suite brings predictive materials engineering to these challenges, helping engineers better understand material behavior and identify opportunities to optimize performance for demanding applications.”Through ICMD, QuesTek continues to help organizations understand materials from composition through performance, reduce development uncertainty and accelerate the path from engineering challenge to qualified solution.About QuesTekQuesTek's Materials by Designtechnology and ICMDsoftware platform are proven to reduce the development time and cost and increase the performance of novel materials. In its market space, QuesTek is the first provider to execute the full cycle from novel design to production, certification, and flight operations with proprietary materials, in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional, or purely algorithmic methods. Fast Company named QuesTek a 2025 Most Innovative Company. questekFor more information, visit questek or contact Andrea Metzler, Marketing Director at....

Andie Metzler

QuesTek Innovations

+1 330-388-8434

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

QuesTek Expands ICMD® Materials Design Capabilities with Copper Alloy Simulation News Provided By QuesTek Innovations November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.