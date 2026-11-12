MOX Networks Welcomes Back Senior Executive To Drive Next Phase Of Growth

Justin Melnikoff, Chief Operating Officer, MOX Networks

COO appointment supports MOX's next phase of network expansion, strategic partnerships, and commercial growth.

- Justin Melnikoff, COO, MOX Networks

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MOX Networks, LLC (“MOX”), a leading fiber-optic network infrastructure specialist, today announced the return of Justin Melnikoff to its executive leadership team as Chief Operating Officer (COO), supporting the company's next phase of growth.

A longtime member of MOX's leadership team, Melnikoff previously served in this role before transitioning to a non-operating role as strategic advisory and board member. His return comes as MOX rapidly expands its global network infrastructure and commercial capabilities to meet the insatiable demands for fiber and connectivity.

Working alongside Allen Meeks, MOX's Chief Executive Officer, Melnikoff will help drive the execution of the company's growth strategy with a focus on network expansion, business development, and strategic partnerships.

MOX has vastly expanded its network reach and capabilities through recent investments in terrestrial and subsea infrastructure. Two notable subsea acquisitions include fiber pairs on Google's Topaz subsea cable, extending connectivity between North America and Japan, and Google's Firmina subsea cable, connecting North America and Brazil. MOX is also preparing the launch of multiple terrestrial expansions in 2027.

“Justin has played an instrumental role throughout MOX's existence and I'm thrilled to have him back in an executive leadership capacity,” said Allen Meeks, CEO of MOX Networks.“He brings an invaluable combination of industry knowledge, commercial experience, and strategic reasoning to the business. As we focus on the expansion of our infrastructure portfolio and pursue new opportunities, having Justin working alongside me and our leadership team day in and day out puts us in an even stronger position to execute and deliver for our customers.”

Melnikoff brings more than 20 years of digital infrastructure experience, including extensive expertise in strategic alliances, acquisitions/divestitures/M&A, commercial negotiations, and infrastructure development. His career includes senior leadership responsibilities at MOX and Agile Networks, advisory work with firms investing in digital infrastructure, and corporate development at Sidera Networks.

“I'm excited to come back to an organization that is stronger than ever before and with endless opportunities ahead of us,” said Justin Melnikoff, COO of MOX Networks.“As AI and other data-intensive applications reshape network requirements, our focus is on ensuring we have the infrastructure, partnerships, and commercial capabilities available to support what comes next. I'm excited to once again work with the team to take MOX to the next level.”

About MOX Networks

MOX Networks (“MOX”) is a leading fiber-optic network specialist. We build the capacity to deliver on the infinite possibilities for new paths, connections, and performance.

MOX responds to the increasingly complex requirements of hyperscalers, wireless service providers, government, municipalities, and public and private partnerships with exclusive, custom design and deployment of unmatched low latency networks. For more information, visit .

Leslie Reid

MOX Networks

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