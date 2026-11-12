Gaggle Hides AI Summaries On Five Search Engines, Not Just Google

Keep the search. Skip the AI answers. A Gaggle Web Filter setting gives K-12 leaders control across Yahoo, Bing, DuckDuckGo, Brave and Google.

- Greg HartCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gaggle, a leader in K–12 student safety technology, today announced that Gaggle Web Filter, which already redirected students away from AI chat modes in search, now goes further, allowing district leaders to hide AI-generated answers in results across five search engines.The announcement comes as districts face growing concerns about the integration of artificial intelligence into everyday search experiences. Recent changes announced by Google have drawn attention to the limited options available to schools that want students to use Google Search without automatically receiving AI-generated answers. With Gaggle Web Filter, districts no longer have to choose between allowing AI-generated search answers and restricting access to search entirely.Keep the Search. Skip the AI Answers.While Google is getting the attention, hiding AI answers on Google alone isn't enough. Students can easily switch to another search engine in their browser and encounter the same AI-generated answers. Gaggle Web Filter's new AI Answers in Search setting allows administrators to hide AI-generated answers across five popular search engines: Google, Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo and Brave.This setting works with the Chrome and Safari browser extensions and does not change your existing website allow/block rules.When enabled, the setting:* Hides AI-generated answers from supported search engine results.* Redirects AI chat modes to regular search results, allowing students to continue searching without entering an AI-powered conversation.* Preserves traditional web search, so students can continue finding websites, researching topics, and exploring information.* Gives districts policy-level control through a simple setting within Gaggle Web Filter.“Gaggle's approach is not about eliminating AI from education. It's about giving schools the flexibility to determine where AI supports learning and where students benefit from researching independently.” Greg Hart, Product ManagerPutting Schools in ControlThe new capability builds on Gaggle Web Filter's approach to providing districts with flexible, customizable policies that reflect their educational priorities.By allowing administrators to manage AI-generated search answers separately from website access, Gaggle helps districts make more intentional decisions about students' online experiences.Gaggle is a K-12 student safety technology company that provides web filtering, safety and content monitoring, crisis intervention, tele-therapy, coaching and after-hours support services to school districts nationwide. Backed by more than 25 years of proven safety expertise, Gaggle combines advanced machine learning with trained human safety professionals to help districts protect students and promote digital citizenship.For more information, visit .

Heather Gunsallus

Gaggle

+1 443-474-2476

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Gaggle Hides AI Summaries on Five Search Engines, Not Just Google News Provided By Gaggle November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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