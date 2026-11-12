Decision Analyst Offers Free STATSTM Mobile App

Screen shots, of the Stats Calculators available

Decision Analyst's software engineers have updated and improved STATSTM Mobile, a free statistical calculator for marketing researchers and students.

- Jerry W. Thomas

ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Decision Analyst 's software engineers have updated and improved STATSTM Mobile, a free statistical calculator for marketing researchers and students. This statistical application runs on iPhones, iPads, Android smartphones, and Android tablets. Decision Analyst software engineer, Johnny Seay, is the principal architect of the new STATSTM Mobile App. The original STATS software was designed and programmed by Justin Thomas, another Decision Analyst software engineer.

“STATS Mobile is an easy-to-use application providing basic statistical calculators for marketing researchers,” said Jerry W. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of Decision Analyst. The App is designed to help survey researchers answer basic questions such as:

What sample size is required to achieve a given confidence level?

Is the difference between two percentages (or two means) statistically significant?

Is Product A preferred over Product B, or is the difference only due to random variation?

Descriptive Statistics: what are the mean, median, mode, range, and other statistical variables that describe a data file?

The app is free for anyone to download and use.

The STATS Mobile app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

About Decision Analyst

Decision Analyst ( ) is a leading global research consultancy that helps its clients improve marketing strategies, accelerate new product development, and optimize marketing decisions to achieve competitive advantage. The firm is a leader in developing analytic software and systems for the research industry. The firm serves an array of Fortune 1000 companies in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia.

Christine Allen

Decision Analyst

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Decision Analyst Offers Free STATSTM Mobile App News Provided By Decision Analyst November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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