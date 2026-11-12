Inflow Inventory Launches AI Report Assistant For Natural-Language Inventory Reporting

inFlow Inventory's AI Report Assistant answers plain-English questions about a company's own inventory data, returning a linked results table and a CSV export.

Small and midsize businesses can now ask about their own stock, sales and purchasing and get a report back. Read-only, opt-in, and free until January 31, 2027.

- Louis Leung, co-founder and CEO of inFlow InventoryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- inFlow Inventory has launched AI Report Assistant, a feature that answers questions about a company's own stock, sales and purchasing data. It is available now to every inFlow Inventory and Manufacturing customer, and is free until January 31, 2027.When asked which products haven't sold in 90 days, the AI Report Assistant answers with a summary and a table of the actual products and when they last sold. Every row links straight back to the product record, so the answer can be checked and results download as CSV or PDF.AI Report Assistant is inFlow's first AI feature, and it's deliberately focused in it's functionality. The assistant can read product data, but cannot create, edit, or delete data.AI features in inFlow are opt-in. Businesses can choose to leave them switched off, and nothing else about the software changes.Key features of the inFlow AI Report Assistant:Natural-language questions. No report builder, no filter menus, no formulas. Questions about sales, stock, customers and purchasing can be typed the way they would be asked across a desk.Linked results tables. Answers arrive with the rows that produced them, and each row links through to the sales order, purchase order, product or manufacturing order behind it. Double check any number with a single click.Read-only by design. AI Report Assistant is read-only. It has no ability to create, edit or delete anything, by design rather than by oversight.CSV and PDF export. Results export to CSV or PDF, the same formats as the rest of inFlow's reporting, ready for an accountant, a supplier or a board meeting.Built-in how-to answers. Beyond questions about a company's own data, the assistant answers how-to questions about using the software, drawing on inFlow's learning center.Team access controls. Access runs through a dedicated access right, and a team member has to already hold view access across the business before an administrator can grant it.Company-level opt-in. Turning the feature on takes a logged, company-level opt-in. An administrator can opt the company back out at any time, and deleted chats are gone for good.Who it's forinFlow's AI Report Assistant is built for anyone tracking their inventory in inFlow, from owners and operations managers to warehouse teams at small and midsize manufacturers, distributors and wholesalers.Availability and pricingAI Report Assistant is available now to every inFlow Inventory and inFlow Manufacturing customer, legacy plans included, and is free for all of them until January 31, 2027. After that it is included in Pro and Max plans and sold as a 39 USD/month company-wide add-on on other plans, with three months free for new subscribers. It runs in inFlow for Web, and is not currently available on mobile, desktop or inFlow Stockroom Standalone. Setup guides are in the inFlow Learning Center.Frequently asked questions:Does inFlow Inventory have AI? Yes. AI Report Assistant, inFlow's first AI feature, is available to all inFlow Inventory and inFlow Manufacturing customers as of November 2026.What can inFlow's AI do? It answers questions about a company's own inventory, sales, purchasing and customer data in natural language, returns a report linked to the underlying records, exports to CSV or PDF, and answers questions about how to use inFlow.Can inFlow's AI change my data? No. AI Report Assistant is read-only and cannot create, edit or delete records.How much does inFlow's AI cost? It is free for all customers until January 31, 2027. After that it is included in Pro and Max plans and costs 39 USD/month as a company-wide add-on on other plans.Is it optional? Yes. It requires a company-level opt-in, and an administrator can opt out at any time, which removes access for the whole company.Which AI model does inFlow use? AI Report Assistant is built on Anthropic's Claude.About inFlow InventoryinFlow Inventory is cloud-based inventory management software built for small and mid-size businesses. With more than 20 million products tracked in inFlow worldwide, it helps teams manage inventory, sales orders, purchase orders, and B2B wholesale from a single platform, with integrations for Xero, QuickBooks Online, Shopify, WooCommerce, and 95+ other tools. inFlow is proudly Canadian, founded in Toronto in 2007. For more information, visit inflowinventory.

Maya Garvey

inFlow Inventory

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inFlow Inventory launches AI Report Assistant for natural-language inventory reporting News Provided By inFlow Inventory November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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