Toothsome Brings The First Dental Contract To Mark Cuban Cost Plus Wellness

Toothsome's employer dental agreement is published on Mark Cuban Cost Plus Wellness.

Dentist-founded company brings dentistry into the direct-care movement, with a broader vision for connecting dental visits to primary care

- Dr. Shouvik Ponnusamy ("Dr. Samy"), co-founder, ToothsomeAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Toothsome's employer dental agreement is now published on Mark Cuban Cost Plus Wellness as the platform's first dental contract, bringing a direct-care approach to a benefit traditionally administered through dental insurance.The agreement gives self-funded employers and benefits advisors a public framework for an employer-funded dental benefit. Employers choose an annual dental allowance, and eligible participants can use any licensed dentist under their plan's rules. Under the published agreement's current service, participants pay their dentist and employers reimburse approved expenses through payroll.The move reflects Toothsome's direct-care philosophy in which funding routine care and protecting against catastrophic financial risk are different jobs. Insurance remains important for major risks, whereas predictable dental expenses can be funded through direct arrangements with transparent terms. The dental allowance is a limited benefit, not catastrophic coverage."Direct primary care has challenged the idea that every routine visit needs an insurance transaction. Dentistry deserves the same rethink," said Dr. Shouvik Ponnusamy ("Dr. Samy"), an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and Toothsome's co-founder. "We enable employers to fund care, dentists to exercise their clinical judgment, and patients to make educated care decisions without friction."Toothsome is also developing medical-dental coordination capabilities to connect dental visits with a patient's existing medical home, whether a direct primary care practice or a conventional medical group. The work focuses on appropriate preventive-care follow-up, accountable handoffs and evidence that care was completed."Dentistry is an absolutely vital part of primary care. Oral health is part of overall health, yet the two are still funded and delivered as if they were separate," Dr. Samy said. "Direct care gives us an opportunity to connect the clinical relationship with a way to fund the full patient journey."Read the agreement, including its published administration fee: .About ToothsomeToothsome is a dentist-founded technology company supporting employer-funded dental care and developing medical-dental coordination capabilities. Toothsome is not an insurer and does not direct clinical diagnosis or treatment. .

Shouvik Ponnusamy

Toothsome, Inc

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Toothsome Brings the First Dental Contract to Mark Cuban Cost Plus Wellness News Provided By Toothsome, Inc November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.