Raro Announces New 2028 Trips As Expanded Nonstop Flights Make Its Destinations More Accessible

uncommon small group travel - raro

New and upcoming routes to Sardinia and the Philippines are making it easier for U.S. travelers to experience two of raro's signature destinations

- Andrew CoomesST. PETERSBURG, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- raro, a small-group travel company specializing in culturally immersive journeys beyond the usual tourist routes, has announced a new lineup of trips for 2028. The announcement comes as airlines expand nonstop service between the United States and two of the company's featured destinations: Sardinia, Italy, and the Philippines.Once considered difficult destinations to reach from the United States, both Sardinia and the Philippines are becoming increasingly accessible. New flights are reducing the need for lengthy connections while introducing more options for travelers interested in exploring places beyond the traditional European tour or tropical vacation. Delta Air Lines launched the first nonstop service between the United States and Sardinia in May 2026, connecting New York–JFK with Olbia Costa Smeralda Airport. United Airlines has since announced plans to begin seasonal nonstop service between Newark and Olbia in May 2027, further opening the Mediterranean island to American travelers.Air access to the Philippines is expanding as well. United Airlines has added nonstop service between San Francisco and Manila, while Philippine Airlines launched the first nonstop connection between Chicago and Manila on November 9, 2026. Delta Air Lines has also announced plans to begin nonstop Los Angeles–Manila service in March 2027. Travelers can also fly nonstop to Manila from New York–JFK, Seattle and Honolulu.“For many travelers, the biggest hesitation about visiting Sardinia or the Philippines has simply been getting there,” said Andrew Coomes of raro.“As airlines make these destinations easier to reach, more people have the opportunity to discover the places, traditions and local communities that make them so special. Our 2028 trips give travelers a way to experience them without having to figure out all the details on their own.”Rather than moving large groups between heavily visited attractions, raro designs intimate journeys centered around local people, food and traditions. Trips are led by dedicated local hosts and include accommodations, meals, in-destination transportation and curated activities, along with free time for guests to explore independently.With raro's small-group trips to Sardinia, travelers experience the island beyond its famous coastline, staying at working agriturismos, dining at locally owned restaurants, visiting historic villages and discovering cultural traditions that many visitors to Italy never encounter.raro's small-group tour of the Philippines introduces travelers to several sides of the island nation, combining local cuisine, natural landscapes, cultural experiences and time in some of the country's most distinctive communities. Transportation within the Philippines, including scheduled inter-island flights, is incorporated into the experience.“Improved flight access may help travelers reach the destination, but what happens once they arrive is what makes a trip unforgettable,” added Coomes.“Our local hosts open doors that most travelers would never know existed and help guests experience each destination as more than tourists.”In addition to scheduled departures, raro offers private group journeys that can be tailored for families, friends, organizations and other groups traveling together.raro's newly announced 2028 departures include immersive journeys to Sardinia, Umbria, Greece, and the Philippines. Space is limited to preserve the company's small-group approach, and reservations are now available.To explore raro's 2028 trips, visit travelraro.

Andrew Coomes

raro

+1 727-231-1796

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raro Announces New 2028 Trips as Expanded Nonstop Flights Make Its Destinations More Accessible News Provided By Traktek Partners November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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