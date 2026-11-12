Zack Huhn Joins Hope Town AI Advisory Board To Guide Practical, Ethical AI Across Ohio

Zack Huhn is working with public and private sector leaders to build Intelligent Regions across the country.

ETA Chief SuperIntelligence Officer and US AI Congress Executive Director joins leaders from recovery, behavioral health, public policy and tech on the board.

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hope Town AI, the AI training and consulting initiative of Windham-based nonprofit Hope Town Ohio, has named Zack Huhn to its advisory board. Huhn, Chief SuperIntelligence Officer of the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) and Executive Director of the US AI Congress, shared the news today at the Toledo AI Summit during Great Lakes AI Week.Hope Town AI works with behavioral health, recovery, workforce and nonprofit organizations across Ohio to make AI practical, ethical and grounded in the realities of the people they serve. Its services run from AI readiness assessments to roadmaps and governance frameworks to building the agents and automations client teams run themselves. The Hope Town AI Academy offers 12 sessions across three tracks: AI Readiness, AI for the Underserved and Underemployed, and AI for Leaders.As an advisor, Huhn will help connect Hope Town AI's work to statewide and national AI programs, standards and convenings, including ETA's AI Week conference series and the US AI Congress, which returns to the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on March 24-25, 2027."Hope Town proves that the age of intelligence isn't only for big companies on the coasts," said Huhn. "A recovery nonprofit in Windham is running AI inside its own operations and teaching others to do the same, with people at the center. That's the kind of leadership Ohio and the country need, and I'm proud to help.""Zack has spent years helping leaders, regions and agencies across Ohio put AI to work," said Ted St. John, Founder and Chief Executive of Hope Town Ohio. "He brings a national view of where this technology is heading and a practical sense of what it takes to get there, and that's exactly what our board is built for."Huhn joins an advisory board of leaders from recovery, behavioral health, public policy and technology:- Rep. Heidi Workman, State Representative, District 72; Technology and Innovation Committee- Lori Criss, OSU Appalachian & Rural Center for Health; former Director, Ohio Department of Behavioral Health- Teresa Lampl, CEO, Ohio Council of Behavioral Health & Family Service Providers- Alisha Nelson, Executive Director, OneOhio Foundation- Molly O'Neill, CEO, OCAAR- Dan Meloy, CEO, Ohio Deflection Association- Nicole Jackson, CTO, Optimum Technology; AI governance leader (NIST, ISO, IEEE and EU AI)- Edwin Wong, CEO, Psyrin- Nyla Christian, CEO & Founder, Life Inspired- Michael Krause, Director, OHIOPROGreat Lakes AI Week, produced by the Enterprise Technology Association, runs November 10-12, 2026, in Toledo, Ohio. The Toledo AI Summit on November 12 brings together leaders from business, government, higher education and health care.About Hope Town AIHope Town AI is an initiative of Hope Town Ohio, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Windham, Ohio, that supports people in recovery from substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders through recovery housing, transportation, employment services and peer support. Hope Town AI brings the same approach to AI: practical, ethical training and consulting for behavioral health, recovery, workforce and nonprofit organizations across Ohio. Learn more at .About Zack HuhnZack Huhn is Chief SuperIntelligence Officer of the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) and Executive Director of the US AI Congress. He helps America's leaders, institutions and regions prepare for superintelligence and the age of intelligence. He served on the IEEE Standards Development Board, helped establish the bipartisan Smart Cities Caucus in the US Congress and is a three-time Top 50 Global Leader in Smart Cities. Learn more at .About the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA)The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) is the national leader in AI and emerging technology adoption. ETA equips leaders, organizations and regions with the just-in-time education, enablement and trusted connections they need to thrive. Learn more at .

Zack Huhn

Enterprise Technology Association

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Zack Huhn Joins Hope Town AI Advisory Board to Guide Practical, Ethical AI Across Ohio News Provided By Enterprise Technology Association November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.