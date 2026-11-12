Forecast Indicates Global Aerospace Raw Materials Market Will Exceed $38.42 Billion By 2030

Aerospace Raw Materials Market Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Raw Materials Market Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The aerospace raw materials industry is experiencing significant growth driven by advancements in aircraft technology and the increasing demand for efficient, lightweight materials. As aircraft production rises globally, the need for specialized materials that meet stringent aerospace standards is becoming more critical. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this sector.

Aerospace Raw Materials Market Size and Projected Growth

The aerospace raw materials market has seen robust expansion recently, with its value rising from $27.47 billion in 2025 to $29.47 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This upward trend is fueled by the heightened demand for lightweight materials, increased aircraft manufacturing and fleet expansion, and the growing incorporation of high-strength titanium and aluminum alloys. Additionally, composites are increasingly used in aerostructures, and there is a rising requirement for heat-resistant materials in aircraft engines.

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Looking ahead, the market is anticipated to continue its strong growth trajectory, expected to reach $38.42 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.8%. Future growth will be bolstered by the rising adoption of ceramic matrix composites in propulsion systems, the growing use of aluminum lithium alloys to reduce weight, and the demand for advanced titanium alloys in next-generation aircraft. Other contributing factors include the expanding use of high-performance engineering plastics in aerospace systems and the need for durable materials in unmanned aerial vehicles and spacecraft. Key trends for the coming years involve increased utilization of lightweight aluminum lithium alloys, titanium alloys for high-strength components, ceramic matrix composites for high-temperature applications, nickel-based superalloys in engines, and advanced engineering plastics in aircraft interiors.

Defining Aerospace Raw Materials and Their Importance

Aerospace raw materials encompass a variety of metals, alloys, polymers, composites, ceramics, and other inputs essential for constructing aircraft, spacecraft, engines, and related components. These materials are carefully chosen for their exceptional properties such as high strength-to-weight ratio, thermal stability, corrosion resistance, fatigue endurance, and durability under the extreme conditions commonly encountered in aerospace environments.

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Increasing Commercial Aircraft Production Driving Material Demand

One of the primary forces propelling the aerospace raw materials market is the growing production and delivery of commercial aircraft. The manufacturing and transfer of new airplanes to airlines, leasing firms, and operators are on the rise, largely due to increasing air travel demand worldwide. As passenger numbers grow, airlines are expanding and modernizing their fleets, which in turn boosts the need for lightweight metals, composites, and advanced materials used in aircraft manufacturing. For example, in February 2026, the UK-based trade organization ADS Group reported that aircraft orders reached 2,175 in 2025-a 50% increase compared to the previous year-while deliveries hit 1,411 aircraft, marking a 25% rise over 2024. This surge in production and deliveries is a key contributor to the expanding demand for aerospace raw materials.

Regional Dynamics in the Aerospace Raw Materials Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aerospace raw materials market. However, the fastest growth is projected to occur in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The market report covers significant regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market trends and opportunities.

What's included in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Forecast Indicates Global Aerospace Raw Materials Market Will Exceed $38.42 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, World & Regional



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