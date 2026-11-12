Dr. Michael C. Threatt Celebrates Third Website Of The Year Award And Encourages Public Housing Authorities To Rebrand

Three Housing Authority Website Awards_Dr. Michael C. Threatt_2019-2026

Strategic Plan Recognition Awards_Dr. Michael C. Threatt

Three PHA Rebranding and Public Relations Transformation_Dr. Michael C. Threatt

Three Website of the Year Awards in Seven Years Across Two States Highlight the Power of Rebranding, Digital Transformation, and Strategic Public Communication

- Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO, Elevate Housing Solutions, LLCGREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael C. Threatt, former public housing executive, scholar-practitioner, and Principal and CEO of Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC, celebrates his third Website of the Year Award at his third housing authority across two states in seven years. From Sylacauga Housing Authority in Alabama (2019) to Dothan Housing in Alabama (2022) and Sanford Housing Authority in North Carolina (2026), Dr. Threatt has emphasized organizational rebranding, digital transformation, and strategic public communication as essential to effective public housing leadership."Rebranding is not just about changing your logo, colors, or website. It is about changing how people experience your organization," said Dr. Threatt. "Your brand should reflect your mission, organizational culture, commitment to customer service, and the value you bring to the community."The Message, the Messenger, and the MissionThroughout his executive career, Dr. Threatt has maintained that a compelling message requires the right messenger to communicate the mission. He recruited communications professionals to translate each agency's strategic vision into meaningful public engagement.2019: Sylacauga Housing Authority, AlabamaAs Chief Executive Officer of the Sylacauga Housing Authority in Alabama, Dr. Threatt hired Katie Bibbee as Public Affairs Officer in 2018 to strengthen marketing, public image, and community engagement. Katie Bibbee helped lead comprehensive rebranding and public communications initiatives. Sylacauga received the 2019 Alabama Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authorities (AAHRA) Website of the Year Award.2022: Dothan Housing, AlabamaAs Chief Operating Officer of Dothan Housing in Alabama, Dr. Threatt hired Leah Gunn as Community Relations Manager in 2021. Leah Gunn was the creative force behind branding, flyers, press releases, social media, news segments, marketing campaigns, and promotional materials. The agency's "You Are Our Why" identity, redesigned website, and expanded digital services improved communication with residents, landlords, applicants, and community partners.Dothan Housing received the 2022 AAHRA Website of the Year Award for Large Public Housing Agencies and the 2022 AAHRA Publication of the Year recognition for the Purpose 2025 Strategic Plan, along with a 2023 NAHRO Merit Award under the Administration Innovation Category.2026: Sanford Housing Authority, North CarolinaAs Chief Executive Officer of the Sanford Housing Authority in North Carolina, Dr. Threatt introduced his Reset-Renew-ReframeTM turnaround framework to restore accountability, renew organizational culture, rebuild public trust, and establish strategic direction. In October 2025, he hired Karoll Kuri as Public Relations Manager to translate the agency's Roadmap 2030 vision into coordinated rebranding, website development, digital communication, and stakeholder engagement.Sanford subsequently earned First Place in the 2026 Carolinas Council of Housing, Redevelopment & Codes Officials (CCHRCO) Website of the Year competition for Large Public Housing Agencies in North Carolina. This marked the third Website of the Year Award in seven years connected to Dr. Threatt's executive leadership."These awards represent the creativity, professionalism, and hard work of the individuals and teams who helped bring our organizational visions to life," said Dr. Threatt. "As an executive, my responsibility was to establish the direction, recruit talented public relations professionals, provide resources, and empower them to succeed."His leadership principle is straightforward: The executive establishes the vision, the communication professional translates the message, and the entire organization delivers on the mission.Why Public Housing Authorities Should RebrandDr. Threatt encourages public housing authorities (PHAs) to modernize how they serve and communicate with residents, landlords, employees, elected officials, and community partners. Outdated websites, inconsistent messaging, limited digital services, and negative public perceptions can discourage engagement."PHAs are more than public administrators of federal housing assistance," said Dr. Threatt. "We are public-service organizations, community partners, nonprofits, and economic stakeholders. If we want to attract quality landlords, recruit talented employees, strengthen partnerships, and build public trust, we must be intentional about how we present ourselves and, more importantly, how we perform."Dr. Threatt identifies five rebranding priorities:1.Organizational Identity: Align mission, vision, values, and public messaging.2.Customer Experience: Simplify access to information and services.3.Digital Transformation: Invest in accessible websites, portals, and efficient technology.4.Stakeholder Engagement: Strengthen communication with residents, landlords, and community partners.5.Organizational Culture: Match external promises with internal accountability and service delivery."A new website cannot fix poor customer service, ineffective leadership, misaligned board governance, toxic organizational culture, or broken internal processes," Dr. Threatt said. "Your internal culture must support your external brand. Otherwise, you have given the same problems a new appearance."Dr. Threatt believes PHAs should tell their stories and use rebranding to remove negative stigmas and stereotypes associated with PHAs. At all three agencies, he called upon Jodie Jeffrey and the Brooks Jeffrey team, a full-service multimedia marketing solutions, website, and digital design firm, to help implement that vision."I thank God for my partnership with Jodie Jeffrey and the Brooks Jeffrey team over the years, and for the three Website of the Year awards made possible by the talented public relations teams I led," said Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Principal & CEO, Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC.Correction to Previous NAHRO Award CountDr. Threatt's October 29, 2026, press release incorrectly referenced eight NAHRO Awards of Merit. The correct total is nine: three earned by Dothan Housing in 2023, three in 2024, two in 2025, and one by Sanford Housing Authority in 2026 for the New Maintenance Standard.From Award-Winning Leadership to Consulting SolutionsDr. Threatt's rebranding philosophy extends beyond website development. At Dothan Housing, Goals 4 and 5 of the Purpose 2025 Strategic Plan emphasized his Attracting-Recruiting-Retaining Wiregrass Landlords through digital transformation and landlord initiatives. The Wiregrass Regional Voucher Program further demonstrated his commitment to expanding housing choice through regional partnerships as a Moving to Work (MTW) Landlord Incentives Cohort agency.At Sanford Housing Authority, a traditional non-MTW agency, the Roadmap 2030 Strategic Plan reinforced the importance of public relations and rebranding through the Attract-Recruit-Retain Central Carolina Landlords.Today, through Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC, Dr. Threatt brings these executive leadership experiences to PHAs nationwide through his Attract-Recruit-Retain LandlordsTM Framework.By combining strategic planning, digital transformation, public relations, and landlord engagement, Elevate helps PHAs streamline their operations and build sustainable public-private partnerships that expand housing choice.

Dr. Michael C. Threatt

Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC

+1 864-423-1285

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Dr. Michael C. Threatt Discusses Why Public Housing Authorities Should Rebrand on AMA's PHA Podcast

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Dr. Michael C. Threatt Celebrates Third Website of the Year Award and Encourages Public Housing Authorities to Rebrand News Provided By Elevate Housing Solutions, LLC November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media, U.S. Politics



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