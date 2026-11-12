Romp N' Roll Katy Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner For Summer Camps

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Romp n' Roll Katy has received the 2026 Best of Texas Award in the Summer Camps category. The locally-owned indoor play and enrichment center serves children ages 3 months to 5 years in the Katy area. The recognition honors its themed summer camps, which combine active play, music, movement, and creativity. Less than 10% of Texas businesses considered through the awards' reader/editor process receive this prestigious accolade.Designed specifically for ages 2 to 5, the camps introduce a new theme each week, from space adventures and pirates to dinosaurs and superheroes. Campers build physical skills through gym play, create themed art projects, make music during Music Circle, and enjoy imaginative play and social interaction. Groups are limited to seven campers per instructor, giving each child individual attention in a fun, welcoming environment.That commitment extends year-round. Classes offer music, movement, art, active play, and enrichment from infancy through preschool, with most designed for parents and children to enjoy together. Private birthday parties include exclusive facility use, setup, and cleanup, while open play sessions give children space to explore and socialize. Each experience reflects the center's message:“Where Little Feels Legendary.”“We are thrilled to be recognized for our summer camps,” said Ashley Eburi, Owner/Operator of Romp n' Roll Katy and Cypress.“We're in the business of childhood, and summer is one of the best times to watch kids move, create, learn, and grow. Seeing them try something new and proudly show off their projects at pickup is what makes this work so rewarding. We are grateful to every family who trusts us with their children.”The 2026 Best of Texas Award strengthens Romp n' Roll Katy's connection with the families and community it serves. Looking toward another summer, the team plans to continue creating new themed adventures and memorable experiences for children and their families.For the Romp n' Roll Katy team, the recognition ultimately comes back to what happens every day: giving young children a place to move, create, make friends, and grow, one adventure at a time.For more information, click here.

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Romp n' Roll Katy Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner for Summer Camps News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 12, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education



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