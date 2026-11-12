Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation / Key word(s): Financial

A Letter to our Shareholders - Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation

12.11.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

From Javier Sanguino García, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer MIAMI, FL - November 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - To our fellow shareholders, I want to introduce myself directly and speak plainly about where this company stands and where we intend to take it. My name is Javier Sanguino García, and I have taken the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation (OTC: UGIZ) in connection with the change of control, which was executed and announced on November 6, 2026, and filed with OTC Markets on November 11, 2026. I am a civil engineer by training and have spent more than 30 years building and running oilfield services operations across Venezuela, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, and the United States - including as Chief Executive Officer of Sepesa (Servicios Petroleros, S.A.), a full-service oilfield services company I led through some of the most demanding operating conditions in the industry. I am writing this letter from Venezuela, where I am on the ground preparing for what comes next. Launching Crossfield Energy I am pleased to announce the acquisition and launch of Crossfield Energy LLC, the operating business through which UGIZ will pursue oilfield services opportunities in Venezuela. Crossfield Energy is the vehicle for everything described below, and its formation marks the company's formal transition from its legacy history into an energy services company with a clear and focused mission. In connection with this transition, the company also intends to pursue a corporate name change through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to better reflect its new business and strategic direction. We will update shareholders as that process advances. The Opportunity in Venezuela I want shareholders to understand why I am personally committed to this, and why I believe the opportunity in front of us is real and substantial. Venezuela holds the world's largest proven oil reserves, yet production remains far below its historical levels after decades of underinvestment and the departure of many international and domestic operators. Rebuilding that production capacity will require enormous investment - not only in new drilling, but in the rehabilitation, servicing, and reactivation of thousands of existing wells and facilities. That is precisely the kind of work a focused oilfield services company is built to perform: workover services, well testing, coiled tubing, directional drilling, welding and maintenance, and the other specialized services that keep fields producing. This is not a theoretical shift. The direction of travel is now unmistakable: even long-standing holdouts are taking concrete steps to re-engage with the country, with ExxonMobil among the major operators now moving to return. When the largest and most cautious players in the industry begin to commit, it signals that the reopening of Venezuela's energy sector is moving from possibility toward reality - and early, capable participants stand to benefit most. Just as importantly, the independent oilfield services base that historically supported Venezuela's industry has been dramatically reduced. Many independent operators ceased operations, liquidated equipment, or left the market, and in many cases their owners have no interest in returning. That has created an unusual competitive vacuum - an opening to establish meaningful market share during the early stages of an industry's reconstruction, rather than fighting for position in a mature, crowded market. How We Intend to Build - Capital-Efficiently I want to be direct about our approach, because it bears directly on the concerns shareholders have raised about dilution. Our strategy is not simply to raise money, buy expensive equipment, and hope contracts follow. While some direct equipment acquisition will always be part of the business, our priority is to establish joint ventures with established U.S. and Venezuelan operators who already own specialized equipment that is currently idle or underutilized. By combining their equipment with our local operating capabilities, relationships, and market access, we aim to participate in the operating profits of these partnerships without financing the full cost of every equipment package ourselves. This model is designed to reduce upfront capital requirements, accelerate how quickly we can mobilize, and reduce our dependence on expensive debt and equity financing. Over time, we intend to reinvest operating cash flow into additional capacity. Our position as a publicly traded company is a genuine advantage here - it gives us the visibility, transparency, and reporting discipline that make us a credible long-term partner to equipment owners and operators who may be reluctant to enter the market on their own. On the Historical Debt and Dilution I understand that dilution is a real and legitimate concern, particularly given the company's history and the change of control. I want to address it candidly. As part of this transition, approximately 70% of the company's outstanding debt was exchanged into common stock at $0.01 per share. This accounts for a significant portion of the increase in authorized shares you have seen. Certain other conversions were permitted at market price, but the central agreement governing the legacy debt is that conversions of that debt are limited to the amount of the authorized increase - a deliberate structure intended to put a defined boundary around the dilution tied to the inherited liabilities, rather than leaving it open-ended. I want to be clear about two things. First, this was a necessary process. The debt was inherited, and addressing it head-on - converting the bulk of it out at a set price and capping the legacy conversions - was, in our view, the responsible way to clear the deck before the company begins its new path. Second, I am not telling you the company will never issue new shares. A growing business will, at times, raise capital or pursue transactions that serve its long-term interests. What I am committing to is a philosophy: we intend to build shareholder value through a profitable operating business and disciplined capital allocation, prioritizing financing structures - like the joint-venture model above - that limit dilution rather than rely on it. Our goal is the greatest practical operating earnings with the least practical dilution. I will also share a candid perspective, and I want to be explicit that what follows is our opinion and not a prediction or a promise. In our humble view, the dilution and the related pressure on the share price may have created an entry point that sits well below what our own internal valuation models suggest. That view is based on our expected and pro forma business models - forward-looking assumptions about contracts, partnerships, and operating performance that have not yet occurred and may not materialize as modeled. Actual results could differ materially, and no shareholder should treat our internal view of value as a forecast of the share price or a guarantee of future performance. We simply believe in what we are building, and we think it is fair to say so plainly. Corporate Housekeeping On the administrative questions shareholders have asked: the change of control has closed and the new ownership is final. The related documents were filed with OTC Markets on November 11, 2026, and are available at OTC Markets Change of Control Link. We have also taken control of the company's transfer agent. Together, these steps complete the change of control and give the new management team direct oversight of the company's share records going forward. In connection with the closing, James C. (“Jim”) Vowler and William J. Vowler resigned from their positions as officers and as members of the Board of Directors, and I was appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. On behalf of the company, I thank Jim and William for their service and for their cooperation in completing an orderly transition. A Note on Expectations and Communication I also want to set a tone on how we will communicate. We will aim to be measured and accurate. Where past informal communications may have given the impression that certain milestones were further along than they were, our intention going forward is to describe what we are building in realistic terms - what is done, what is underway, and what remains ahead. Building a real operating business in a market like Venezuela takes time and discipline, and we would rather earn your confidence through results than through promises. I am genuinely excited about what lies ahead. The combination of an unusually large market opportunity, a diminished competitor base, access to experienced industry partners, and a capital-efficient operating model is, in my view, a rare one. I did not take this role to manage a shell - I took it because I believe this is a real opportunity to build a meaningful energy services company, and because it is work I have done before. Thank you for your trust. I look forward to sharing our progress. Sincerely,

Javier Sanguino García

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation (OTC: UGIZ)

Crossfield Energy

...gy Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not historical in nature, including statements concerning planned travel, event participation, business development and future activities, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include general economic and business conditions, competitive and technological factors, availability and cost of capital, retention of management and key employees, execution of growth initiatives, changes to planned events and other risks discussed in the Company's disclosures filed with OTC Markets. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Genesis Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law. Media Contact:

Crossfield Energy

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News Source: Unique Global Innovative Solutions Corporation

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