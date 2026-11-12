Highlight Group Publishes Results For The First Nine Months Of 2026
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Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026
12.11.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026
Consolidated operating expenses at CHF 373.1 million was roughly on par with the previous year (previous year: CHF 372.4 million).
The cost-cutting measures implemented, as well as the optimization of operating costs, had a positive impact: EBIT improved significantly from CHF -31.6 million to CHF -10.5 million. Consolidated net loss for the period also improved compared with the first nine months of 2025, from CHF -41.4 million to CHF -20.8 million.
from today.
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
|4133 Pratteln
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|39120070M14NLE1CDR38
|EQS News ID:
|2433864
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2433864 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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