Highlight Communications AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026

12.11.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026

Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 256.5 million (previous year: CHF 264.7 million).

EBITDA improved by CHF 40.3 million to CHF 95.9 million (previous year: CHF 55.6 million) due to cost-cutting measures. EBIT improved significantly by CHF 21.1 million to CHF -10.5 million (previous year: CHF -31.6 million). Pratteln, November 12, 2026 – The Highlight Group's consolidated revenue and EBIT developed in line with expectations during the first nine months of 2026. Group development in the first nine months of 2026

Consolidated sales as of September 30, 2026, totaled CHF 256.5 million, representing a 3.1% decrease from the previous year. This is primarily attributable to lower sales in the Sports and Event segment.



Consolidated operating expenses at CHF 373.1 million was roughly on par with the previous year (previous year: CHF 372.4 million).

The cost-cutting measures implemented, as well as the optimization of operating costs, had a positive impact: EBIT improved significantly from CHF -31.6 million to CHF -10.5 million. Consolidated net loss for the period also improved compared with the first nine months of 2025, from CHF -41.4 million to CHF -20.8 million. The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2026 is available for download at

from today.

The Highlight Group at a glance Group figures in line with IFRS CHF million Jan. 1 to

Sept. 30,2026 Jan. 1 to

Sept. 30,2025 Change in % Sales 256.5 264.7 -3.1 EBITDA 95.9 55.6 72.6 EBIT -10.5 -31.6 n/a Consolidated net profit for the period

(after taxes) -20.8 -41.4 n/a Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders -15.2 -31.2 n/a Earnings per share (in CHF) -0.27 -0.55 n/a Segment sales Film 199.0 189.7 4.9 Sports and Event 57.4 75.0 -23.4 Segment earnings Film 0.6 2.2 -73.7 Sports and Event -6.1 -30.0 n/a CHF million Sept. 30, 2026 Dec. 31, 2025 Change in % Total assets 430.2 491.2 -12.4 Equity -22.7 -3.3 n/a Current financial liabilities 181.7 191.3 -5.0 Cash and cash equivalents 25.5 21.8 17.1



For further information: Highlight Communications AG Investor Relations Netzibodenstrasse 23b 4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91 e-mail: ... 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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