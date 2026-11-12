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Iute Group Reports Unaudited 9M 2026 Results On 25 November 2026 Invitation To Earnings Webcast/Call On The Same Day


Date: 2026-11-12 10:01:05

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l. / Key word(s): Bond/Conference
Iute Group Reports Unaudited 9M 2026 Results on 25 November 2026 – Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day
12.11.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Iute Group Reports Unaudited 9M 2026 Results on 25 November 2026 Invitation to Earnings Webcast/Call on the Same Day
Tallinn, Estonia, 12 November 2026. Iute Group, a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 25 November 2026, 15.00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 9M 2026 results on the same day.
Earnings Call: CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English. Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
Iute Group – Earnings Call 9M 2026. The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
Contact: Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Email: ...
Phone: +372 622 9177
About Iute Group: Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List. 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
14, rue Edward Steichen
2540 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
ISIN: XS2378483494, XS3047514446
WKN: A3KT6M, A4D95Q
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 2221005B3DQGM4INWF57
EQS News ID: 2433920

End of News EQS News Service

2433920 12.11.2026 CET/CEST

MENAFN12112026004691010666ID1111953311


EQS Group

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