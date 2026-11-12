Telangana: Mahesh Bhagwat Appointed New Police Commissioner Of Hyderabad

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 12 (IANS) The Telangana government on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat as the new Police Commissioner of Hyderabad.

He succeeds V. C. Sajjanar, who has been transferred and posted as Director General of Telangana Fire, Disaster Response, Emergency and Civil Defence. He will also hold additional charge of Director General, Special Protection Force (SPF).

Bhagwat, a 1995-batch IPS officer, was serving as Director General of Police (Law and Order) before his transfer as the Police Commissioner.

The state government carried out a major reshuffle involving 21 IPS officers across the state police and other departments.

Soumya Mishra, Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services, is transferred and posted as DGP, Women & Safety, SHE Teams and Bharosa. She is also placed in full additional charge of the posts of Director General of Police, Organisation and Director General of Police (Legal).

Swati Lakra, Director General of Police, Organisation & Home Guards, and DG, SPF, is transferred and posted as Director General of Prisons & Correctional Services. She is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General of Police, Home Guards.

Charu Sinha, DGP, CID, who was holding full additional charge of DGP, Women & Safety, SHE Teams and Bharosa, and Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), is transferred and posted as Director General, ACB. She will hold full additional charge of the post of DGP, CID.

Anil Kumar, Director General of Police (Operations), Greyhounds & Octopus, is now posted as Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Hyderabad, vice Y. Nagi Reddy.

On transfer, Y. Nagi Reddy is posted as Commissioner, Civil Supplies & E.O., Principal Secretary to Government, Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies Department, vide M. Stephen Raveendra. He is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Civil Supplies Corporation and also acts as Controller of Legal Metrology.

Stephen Raveendra is posted as Director, Telangana Traffic Management, Road and Rail Safety Bureau (TG-TMARS).

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Additional Director General of Police, Telangana Special Police (TGSP), is placed in full additional charge of the post of Additional Director General of Police, Training.

On transfer, Vikram Singh Mann is posted as Director General of Police (Operations), Greyhounds & Octopus. He is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General of Police, Police Housing Corporation.

Akun Sabharwal, who was waiting for posting, is posted as Additional Director General of Police (L&O). He is also placed in full additional charge of the posts of Additional Director General of Police, Coordination and Additional Director General of Police, Technical Services (T-Spark).