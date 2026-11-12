ASTS Short Interest At 2-Year Highs Ahead Of Blacklift Event Retail Calls ASTS The 'Biggest Stock Of The Next 5 Years'



ASTS aims to reduce its dependence on third-party launch providers with Blacklift

Last week, AST SpaceMobile announced a $1.3-billion agreement with Firefly Aerospace to source Miranda and Vira engines for Blacklift. BofA highlighted risks associated with ASTS' plans using the Miranda engine

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) drew investor attention on Thursday as short interest climbed to its highest level in about two years, ahead of the company's Blacklift rocket unveiling later in the day.

Nasdaq data shows about 67.5 million ASTS shares are currently shorted, representing about 22% of the company's public float.

ASTS shares were down 3.3% in pre-market trading.

ASTS To Unveil Blacklift Rocket

AST SpaceMobile is set to unveil Blacklift, a reusable rocket designed to carry up to five BlueBird satellites per launch. The first flight is targeted for late 2028. By developing its own rocket, ASTS aims to reduce its dependence on third-party launch providers, including SpaceX, gain greater control over launch schedules, and potentially lower costs.

Last week, AST SpaceMobile announced a roughly $1.3-billion agreement with Firefly Aerospace (FLY) to source Miranda and Vira engines for its Blacklift launch vehicle. The agreement gives AST SpaceMobile the engineering support and licenses to manufacture the engines itself.

BofA Flags Execution Risks

Earlier this week, BofA lowered the price target on ASTS to $45 from $80, while maintaining a 'Neutral' rating. The brokerage highlighted risks associated with ASTS' plans to develop its own launch vehicles using the Miranda engine

The brokerage also cited challenges related to satellite launch schedules and commercial service availability for the price target cut. BofA cautioned that delays in deploying satellites could affect ASTS' ability to launch commercial services and maintain its competitive advantage.

ASTS has a 12-month consensus price target of $66.18, according to Koyfin. Five of the 13 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy,' six rate it 'Hold' and two rate the stock 'Sell' or 'Strong Sell.'

Retail Remains Bullish On ASTS

Retail sentiment for ASTS on Stocktwits remained 'bullish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

One user speculated that a new partnership could be announced today.

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Another user called ASTS“easily the biggest stock of the next 5 years.”

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ASTS shares have slumped more than 58% so far in 2026.

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