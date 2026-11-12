Global Training Development Service Market Report 2026-2030 Capitalize On Digital Upskilling With Deloitte, Coursera, Udemy, And Skillsoft As Demand Hits $705.59 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Profiles Deloitte, McKinsey, Pearson, Coursera and Udemy, covering training design, curricula, content, assessment, coaching, consulting and learning resources.

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Training Development Service Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global training development service market is experiencing strong growth as organizations increase investment in workforce skills, employee productivity and structured learning programs. The market is projected to grow from $507.9 billion in 2025 to $544.14 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the rising need for workforce skill development, greater emphasis on employee performance and increasing adoption of corporate training programs. Demand for professional certifications, career development initiatives and improved organizational knowledge management has also contributed to the growth of training development services.

Looking ahead, the training development service market is forecast to reach $705.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%. Growth is expected to be driven by demand for customized learning solutions, digital and hybrid training models, and continuous reskilling and upskilling programs. Organizations are also placing greater emphasis on competency development as job requirements evolve, particularly in technology-enabled and AI-driven workplaces.

Key training development service market trends include the increasing use of competency-based training frameworks, personalized instructional methods and interactive learning experiences. Assessment and evaluation tools are becoming more deeply integrated into corporate training programs, enabling employers to measure learning outcomes, identify skill gaps and align workforce development with business priorities. Continuous professional development is also gaining importance as organizations seek to maintain a competitive, adaptable and productive workforce.

The expansion of remote and hybrid work is a major factor supporting market growth. These workplace models increase demand for flexible virtual training that employees can access from multiple locations. Digital delivery also enables organizations to provide consistent learning experiences across geographically dispersed teams while supporting employee engagement and career development.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately 35.5 million people in the United States worked remotely or from home for pay during the first quarter of 2024. This represented an increase of 5.1 million people from the previous year. Remote workers accounted for 22.9% of the working population, compared with 19.6% in the first quarter of 2023. This continued shift toward flexible employment models is increasing the need for scalable workforce training and development services.

Technology-driven learning platforms are reshaping the market by expanding access to digital skills, technical training and career advancement opportunities. In February 2026, Apple launched the Apple Education Hub in Bengaluru, India, in collaboration with Manipal Academy of Higher Education. The initiative provides development programs for employees across Apple's supplier ecosystem, with courses covering digital literacy, Swift coding, robotics, automation and smart manufacturing.

The program extends Apple's supplier employee development initiatives to more than 25 supplier sites in India. It combines structured learning modules with hands-on training and provides factory educators with curriculum development resources and instructional capabilities. The initiative reflects growing investment in technology-focused workforce development designed to improve technical proficiency, productivity and long-term career opportunities.

Merger and acquisition activity is also strengthening enterprise learning capabilities. In May 2025, Accenture acquired Ascendient Learning from Axcel Learning for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition enhances Accenture's LearnVantage platform by incorporating instructor-led training, digital certification and IT skills development capabilities. It also expands Accenture's workforce upskilling and reskilling services, helping organizations build the technology expertise needed for an AI-driven economy.

North America was the dominant region in the training development service market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period. Regions covered by the market include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Type: Technical Training; Soft Skills Training; Leadership Development Training; Compliance Training

2) By Delivery Mode: Instructor Led Training; Online Training; Blended Learning

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud Based Training Solutions; On-Premise Training Platforms; Hybrid Deployment Models

4) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small And Medium Enterprises; Startups And New Ventures

5) By End User: Corporate; Government; Educational Institutions; Healthcare

Subsegments:

1) By Technical Training: Information Technology Skills Training; Engineering And Technical Skills Training; Software And Application Training; Industry Specific Technical Training

2) By Soft Skills Training: Communication Skills Training; Teamwork And Collaboration Training; Problem Solving And Critical Thinking Training; Time Management And Personal Effectiveness Training

3) By Leadership Development Training: Executive Leadership Training; Managerial Skills Development Training; Team Leadership Training; Strategic Leadership Training

4) By Compliance Training: Regulatory Compliance Training; Workplace Safety Training; Data Privacy And Cybersecurity Compliance Training; Ethics And Corporate Governance Training

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Companies Featured



Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

McKinsey & Company Inc.

Pearson plc

Coursera Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Skillsoft Corp.

Korn/Ferry International

Harvard Business School Publishing Corporation

Franklin Covey Co.

Cegos SA

NIIT Learning Systems Limited

BTS Group AB (publ)

Dale Carnegie & Associates Inc.

Articulate Global LLC

Mercuri International Group AB Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900