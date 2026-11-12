Cognition Studio's Leisha Muraki Named A 2026 Women In Innovation Movers & Makers Honoree

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Seattle brand strategist and venture designer is one of 10 honorees the nonprofit will recognize on Nov. 13 at its 10th-anniversary gala in New York City

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in Innovation (WIN) has named Leisha Muraki, lead brand strategist at Cognition Studio, one of its 2026 Movers & Makers. The nonprofit will honor Muraki and nine fellow recipients on Nov. 13 at the WIN Awards 2026 Gala in New York City. This year's gala marks WIN's 10th anniversary.

Each year, WIN recognizes 10 Movers & Makers from around the world. The award honors innovators who take ideas and turn them into something real. Cognition nominated Muraki for the honor. In WIN's words,“The work of Movers and Makers is tangible, their impact is specific, and they raise the standard for all of us.”

At Cognition, Muraki shapes brand and narrative strategy for health and life sciences organizations, from early-stage ventures to global health programs. Her practice rests on a conviction that in a knowledge-led society, the way people create, share and use information deserves intentional design.

That conviction took shape across the U.S., Europe and Australia. Before Cognition, Muraki designed for Arup, PwC, UNAIDS and the Gates Foundation, led brand at MDMD, and founded RORA, a social-purpose consultancy. The work spanned art, biotech, education, health, music and technology. She has exhibited data visualization and design work at the National Gallery of Victoria and Gaffa Gallery in Australia, and her work has appeared in Desktop magazine, Time Out and Print magazine's design annual. Muraki has served as a council member of the Australian Graphic Design Association (AGDA) and AIGA, the professional association for design.

“I've learned that innovation rarely happens in isolation. It happens in community,” Muraki said.“It's an honor to be recognized by the WIN Awards, an organization expanding community for women working across diverse fields. I'm excited to stand side by side and celebrate who's come before me and support the innovations still ahead.”

Muraki earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in visual communication design at the University of Washington and returned there as a lecturer in 2022. She holds a master's degree in education from RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia, and has guest lectured at the Singapore Institute of Management, the Academy of Design Australia and Holmesglen Institute.

“Leisha has spent her career designing how information moves between people, cultures and markets,” said Kristine Johnson, executive director and co-founder of Cognition.“In life sciences, that skill decides whether the people who need a breakthrough understand it. We nominated her because her work meets WIN's standard. It is specific, it is tangible, and other people build on it.”

Muraki will accept the award in person at the Nov. 13 gala. Her honoree profile is available on the WIN Awards 2026 site.

About Cognition Studio

Cognition Studio is a life sciences creative strategy studio. Founded in 2001, the firm pairs scientific credibility with design craft to help health and life sciences organizations translate complex science into brand strategy, communications and visual stories that move investors, regulators, patients and the public. Cognition is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in Boston and Washington, D.C. Learn more at cognitionstudio.com.

About Women in Innovation

Women in Innovation (WIN) is a global 501(c)(3) nonprofit with members in New York, San Francisco, London and around the world. WIN provides a platform to build the community, clout, command and capital needed to drive sustainable change. Its annual WIN Awards celebrate women shaping the future of innovation across industries. Learn more at womenininnovation.co. Follow WIN on LinkedIn and Instagram at @womenininnovation.

Media contact

Amy Flores Dempsey, Associate Director of Communications, Cognition Studio

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