Digital Grid Solutions Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast To 2030 Accelerate AI, Cloud, And Renewable Integration With Siemens, Hitachi Energy, IBM, And Cisco

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Digital Grid Solutions Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital grid solutions market is experiencing rapid growth as utilities and energy providers modernize electricity networks, integrate renewable power sources and improve grid reliability. The market is projected to increase from $36.73 billion in 2025 to $42.48 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by rising electricity demand, grid modernization programs, government incentives for smart grid deployment and the early adoption of advanced metering infrastructure. Growth in distributed energy resources, including solar generation and battery storage, has also increased the need for digital technologies capable of monitoring and managing increasingly complex electricity networks.

The digital grid solutions market is forecast to reach $76.63 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.9%. Key growth drivers include the integration of renewable energy, advances in artificial intelligence-driven grid analytics, stronger cybersecurity requirements and increasing demand for energy efficiency. The adoption of electric mobility and smart infrastructure is also creating new requirements for flexible, automated and data-driven grid management.

Prominent digital grid solutions market trends include real-time grid monitoring, predictive maintenance, automated fault detection, smart metering and cyber-physical grid automation. Utilities are increasingly deploying hardware, software and services across transmission grid management, distribution grid management, meter data management, distributed energy resource integration and grid analytics. Cloud-based and hybrid deployment models are gaining traction as energy providers seek scalable operations, faster access to data and improved control of connected assets.

Growing demand for renewable energy is expected to remain a major catalyst for market expansion. Governments worldwide are advancing clean energy transition policies designed to reduce carbon emissions and limit dependence on conventional energy sources. Digital grid technologies support these objectives through monitoring, automation and analytics that help electricity providers balance variable solar, wind, hydro and geothermal generation.

In the United Kingdom, renewable electricity generation reached 30.1 TWh in the third quarter of 2023, according to the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero. This represented a 6.8% increase compared with 2022. The country also added 2.9 GW of renewable capacity, supported by growth in solar photovoltaic and wind installations. Renewables accounted for 44.5% of total UK electricity generation during the period, demonstrating the growing need for advanced grid integration and optimization capabilities.

Cloud-native platforms are emerging as an important area of digital grid innovation. In September 2023, PXiSE Energy Solutions introduced its cloud-native distributed energy resource management and communication platform through Microsoft Azure Marketplace. The platform enables utilities to oversee customer-connected distributed energy resources using secure communication, network modeling, real-time monitoring and control capabilities. These functions can help utilities improve grid planning, responsiveness and operational stability as more decentralized energy assets connect to electricity networks.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In November 2023, Italy-based Gridspertise acquired Finland-based Aidon Oy for an undisclosed amount. The transaction was intended to strengthen Gridspertise's smart grid and digital energy management operations across Europe by incorporating Aidon's smart metering systems and grid analytics technologies into its portfolio.

Tariffs continue to influence the digital grid solutions market by raising the cost of imported smart meters, communication equipment and automation controllers. These pressures have contributed to supply chain delays and affected adoption rates across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Hardware-intensive categories, particularly advanced metering infrastructure and grid automation, face the greatest exposure, while software and analytics services experience more moderate effects. At the same time, tariff pressures are encouraging investment in local manufacturing and cost-optimized technologies, creating opportunities for regional suppliers to expand their market presence.

Markets Covered:

1) By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

2) By Deployment Type: On-premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid

3) By Solutions Type: Advanced Metering Infrastructure; Distribution Management Systems; Grid Automation; Energy Management Systems

4) By Application: Transmission Grid Management; Distribution Grid Management; Grid Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Platforms; Distributed Energy Resource Integration; Meter Data Management; Other Applications

5) By End User: Utilities; Industrial Operators; Commercial Entities; Residential Consumers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Smart Sensors and Measurement Devices; Intelligent Electronic Devices; Advanced Metering Infrastructure Hardware; Grid Communication Equipment

2) By Software: Energy Management Software; Grid Monitoring and Control Software; Distribution Management Software; Artificial Intelligence and Analytics Software

3) By Services: Consulting and Advisory Services; System Integration and Deployment Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Training and Capacity Building Services

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

