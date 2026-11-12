KBS Builders Wins $2 Million Nantucket Workforce Housing Contract, Highlighting Its Modular Capabilities For Coastal And Island Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 12-module, 140-mph wind-rated project is already in production, with delivery expected before year-end 2026

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”), a New England modular manufacturer since 2001, today announced that it has signed an approximately $2 million contract to manufacture a workforce housing project on Nantucket, Massachusetts.

This is KBS's latest award on the island. Workforce housing and assisted living now make up a growing share of KBS's backlog. KBS also serves multifamily, student housing, senior housing, and hospitality projects across New England.

Project Highlights



Scope: 12 factory-built modules forming a two-story building with about 8,000 square feet of workforce housing.

Engineered for the coast: a 140-mph wind rating, plus added safety features for Nantucket's coastal weather.

Speed to delivery: production has already started, and delivery is expected before year-end 2026. Island logistics: a project where every material and trade must arrive by water.



Why Developers Choose KBS

The Nantucket project shows how KBS adds value for owners and developers. KBS joined the project team more than a year before the contract was signed, under a design-assist agreement with the construction manager, so modular constructability was built into the drawings instead of retrofitted later. KBS's in-house engineering team then carried the design through structural review and Massachusetts state approval while the site was still being permitted. By the time the contract was executed, the plant was ready to start. Inside KBS's climate-controlled factory in South Paris, Maine, KBS's own framers, electricians, plumbers, and finish crews build each module from framing through drywall, millwork, and fixtures, with third-party inspections at every stage. Finished modules are staged at KBS's facility until the barge window and site are ready, which matters on an island where every truck has to make a ferry. The result for a developer is one accountable partner from design through delivery, a schedule that does not depend on the weather, and a building that can be specified anywhere from code minimum to net zero or passive house.

Thatcher Butcher, President of KBS, said, "This award highlights KBS's ability to take on a logistically challenging island project and deliver it with certainty, speed, and quality. Building in a controlled factory environment removes weather risk from the critical path and compresses the on-site schedule. Those advantages are magnified on an island where every material and trade must be delivered by water. Our two Maine factories, in-house trades, and engineering team give developers one accountable partner from design through installation. We are proud of this project and look forward to continuing to partner with the Nantucket community to deliver more high-quality housing to the island."

About KBS Builders

KBS Builders is a leader in modular construction. It provides customized solutions for the multifamily, workforce housing, student housing, and hospitality sectors. Since 2001, KBS has designed and manufactured residential and commercial modular buildings, as well as prefabricated wall and roof panels, from its factories in South Paris and Oxford, Maine. By combining precision manufacturing with streamlined logistics and installation, KBS helps developers speed up project timelines while keeping quality and costs consistent.

For more information contact:

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207-739-2400