ESET Launches Threat Intelligence Investigation Lab



ESET Investigation Lab provides trusted second opinions for security analysts, powered by ESET telemetry and threat intelligence.

Low-noise threat validation helps reduce alert fatigue and improve investigation outcomes. The result is a connected workflow from validation to investigation, combining fast IOC lookups with deep behavioral analysis.



BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the expansion of its ESET Threat Intelligence offering with the launch of ESET Threat Intelligence Investigation Lab, a toolset designed to help security analysts deliver trusted, actionable answers for faster and more confident incident triage.

ESET Investigation Lab was developed to help enterprise SOCs, government organizations, CERTs, and MSSPs use incident response time more effectively. Rather than replacing CTI or disrupting existing SOC workflows, ESET Investigation Lab serves as a natural bridge between fast enrichment and deeper investigation. It gives analysts a trusted second opinion and clear, readable reports they can act on.

“Security teams face suspicious IOCs and files every day and need fast, trusted, privacy-aware validation to determine the right next step,” said Roman Kováč, Chief Research Officer at ESET.“The goal is to help analysts answer the questions that matter most: Is this dangerous, where has it been seen, and what should we do next? Investigation Lab makes ESET telemetry more accessible to clients and enriches it with in-depth behavioral context, helping teams decide faster whether to block, investigate, escalate, or close an alert with greater confidence.”

SOC teams often must read between the lines of different vendor opinions, limited behavioral context, and strict privacy requirements for sample analysis. At scale, this represents a significant challenge. They need to balance high-volume triage with deeper investigation of priority incidents without adding unnecessary operational complexity.

Built on insights from ESET LiveGuard Advanced; the behavioral monitoring module of ESET PROTECT; and the expertise of ESET Research, Threat Intelligence, and MDR teams, ESET Investigation Lab brings together on-demand IOC Search and Sample Submission in a single API-first workflow. IOC Search checks IPs, URLs, hashes, and domains against ESET's private, highly curated telemetry and intelligence data, while Sample Submission applies advanced sandboxing and a deep analysis pipeline to deliver clear behavioral evidence. Together, they help analysts move from initial validation to action faster, allowing them to enrich, block, isolate, investigate, or close incidents with greater confidence.

ESET Threat Intelligence Investigation Lab is available as a separate ESET Threat Intelligence service through the ESET TI portal and via API.

Learn more about ESET Threat Intelligence Investigation Lab here and discover more about ESET's award-winning research pipeline that feeds tools like Investigation Lab.

About ESET®

ESET protects organizations, critical infrastructure, and individuals, helping them build digital resilience and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world. With more than 35 years of cybersecurity expertise, over 25 years of AI innovation, and 11 global R&D centers, ESET develops proprietary technologies designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and secure the broader AI ecosystem. Grounded in scientific rigor and taking a preemptive approach to security, ESET delivers effortless protection that remains under expert human oversight. Headquartered in the European Union and privately owned, ESET protects millions of users and more than 500,000 organizations across 178 countries. Committed to responsible AI and customer trust, ESET protects the progress that technology enables. For more information, visit or follow ESET's social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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