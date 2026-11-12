Adopted Decisions Of The Meeting Of Holders Of Notes (ISIN LT0000135840), Dated 12 November 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB“Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” (hereinafter, the“Company”) hereby informs that the meeting of holders of notes of the Company, ISIN LT0000135840 (hereinafter, the“Notes”), dated 12 November 2026 approved the following proposals, provided by the Company (hereinafter, the“Proposals”):

1. The Maturity Date of the Notes is prolonged from 4 December 2026 to 4 December 2027.

2. The Interest Rate of the Notes is increased from 8.50% per annum to 10.00% per annum, as from 5 December 2026 and until the Maturity Date on 4 December 2027.

3. The Issuer is provided with a call option to redeem part or all of the Notes any date before the Maturity Date at 100% of nominal value of the Notes plus accrued interest, to be exercised following the order, described in the Terms and Conditions.

Necessary consequential changes will be made to the Final Terms of the Notes to implement the Proposals.

The Company hereby informs that it will take all the needed actions and execute all the needed documents, that its aforementioned provided and Noteholders' approved Proposals were duly formalised and reflected in Nasdaq CSD SE and AB Nasdaq Vilnius systems.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

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Attachment

Final Terms (AEI) (2026-11-12)