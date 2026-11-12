NOMAD Firms Up Supply Chain For Q1 2027 Production Ramp As Utility Rfps Rise 150% Quarter-Over-Quarter

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Open-architecture platform enables multi-chemistry battery sourcing; AI-enabled sales engine and partner portal built to accelerate backlog growth and convert backlog into revenue

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. ("NOMAD" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NMAD), through its wholly owned subsidiary NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, a manufacturer of transportable, utility-grade battery energy storage systems, today provided an operational update ahead of its Q1 2027 production ramp.

Highlights



Supply chain secured for Q1 ramp: NOMAD has firmed up component supply for its Q1 2027 ramp program.

Open architecture delivering value: NOMAD's platform is sourcing multiple battery types, allowing the Company to adopt newer cell technologies faster.

AI-enabled sales engine: NOMAD has automated its sales outreach and proposal tracking with AI, integrated with a new partner and agency portal. Utility RFPs up 150%: Utility requests for proposal increased 150% over the prior quarter, driven by exposure from NOMAD's fall roadshows.

Supply Chain Secured for the Q1 Ramp

NOMAD has firmed up supply for its Q1 2027 ramp program, including [battery modules, power conversion systems, enclosures and other long-lead components]. Locking in supply ahead of the ramp lets NOMAD quote utility and commercial customers with committed delivery windows and pricing, which are central to how utilities evaluate and award RFPs.

Open Architecture: More Battery Options, Faster

NOMAD's Voyager platform was designed with an open architecture that is not tied to a single cell supplier or chemistry. That design is already paying off: NOMAD is qualifying and sourcing multiple battery types and can bring newer, higher-performing cell technologies into production faster than a closed system allows. The approach reduces single-source supply risk, keeps cost per kWh competitive, and gives NOMAD flexibility to meet customer and sourcing requirements as they evolve.

AI-Enabled Sales Outreach and Partner Portal

NOMAD has automated its sales outreach and proposal tracking using AI, giving the Company end-to-end visibility from first contact through RFP response, proposal and purchase order. The system is integrated with a new partner and agency portal that connects NOMAD's independent sales representatives, which together field 43 utility sales professionals across 26 states and Washington, D.C., with shared lead management, proposal status and quoting. The result is faster response times, consistent proposals and a clear view of conversion across the pipeline.

Utility RFPs Up 150% on Roadshow Exposure

Utility RFPs received by NOMAD increased 150% over the prior quarter. The Company attributes the increase to greater market exposure from its fall roadshows, which brought Voyager systems to 26 stops across three regions: the Mountain West, New England and the Mid-Atlantic, and the Southwest. The roadshows put NOMAD's transportable systems in front of utility engineers, procurement teams and the representative firms that call on them.

Backlog: Grow It Aggressively, Convert It to Revenue

NOMAD's priority for the coming quarters runs on two tracks at once: aggressively growing backlog and converting existing backlog into revenue. Backlog is NOMAD's forward indicator of revenue to come, and RFPs are the forward indicator of backlog. Utility procurement typically moves from RFP to award in four to five months, and from order to delivery in approximately six months, depending on site readiness. The 150% increase in utility RFPs this quarter positions NOMAD for awards in the first half of 2027.

Master service agreements multiply the value of each award. Once an MSA is executed, it allows continuous, ongoing purchasing of NOMAD units, and often other related products, under the same agreement.

Growing backlog



Roadshows and a 43-professional utility sales network are feeding a larger, faster-growing RFP pipeline.

AI-enabled outreach scales NOMAD's reach across utilities, municipalities and data center customers without adding overhead. Open architecture keeps every bid competitive on price and technology.



Converting backlog to revenue



Secured Q1 supply lets NOMAD commit to delivery dates and ship against orders on schedule. AI-enabled proposal tracking gives management line of sight from RFP to purchase order to delivery and revenue.

NOMAD previously announced backlog of more than $30 million. The Company will report backlog at least quarterly, and more frequently when it books materially large increases.

Management Commentary

"Backlog is the clearest forward indicator of our revenue, and we are running hard on two fronts: growing it as fast as we can and converting it into deliveries," said John Travaglini, CEO of NOMAD Transportable Power Systems. "A 150% increase in utility RFPs tells us the roadshows put Voyager in front of the right buyers. With our Q1 supply chain locked in, we can commit to delivery dates and win those bids, and every win we ship moves backlog into revenue."

"The demand is there. Our job now is to build backlog fast and turn it into revenue," said Michael Hilmer, Executive Chairman of NOMAD Power Solutions.

About NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc.

NOMAD Power Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMAD) is an energy infrastructure equipment and services company focused on the design, manufacture and deployment of transportable, utility-grade power and energy-storage systems. Through its NOMAD Transportable Power Systems subsidiary, the Company markets its systems under the Voyager platform. NOMAD's systems are engineered to provide rapidly deployable, relocatable power capacity for utility, commercial, industrial and other applications where grid capacity is unavailable, constrained or uneconomical. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding NOMAD's Q1 2027 production ramp, supply chain, the sourcing and adoption of battery technologies, the performance of its sales and partner systems, the timing of awards and deliveries, the conversion of RFPs into orders and backlog, future purchases under master service agreements, the frequency of backlog reporting, future backlog growth, and future customer demand, are forward-looking statements. These statements are often identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "plan," "potential," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NOMAD's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to supply chain and manufacturing execution; supplier performance and component availability; qualification of new battery technologies; the timing and outcome of utility procurement processes; the performance of independent sales representatives; market acceptance of transportable energy storage; competition; and other risks described in NOMAD Power Solutions' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. NOMAD Power Solutions undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli, PondelWilkinson Inc. (310) 279-5961 | ...

Media Contact

Stephen Johnson, Marketing Manager, NOMAD Transportable Power Systems, ...