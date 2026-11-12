Seller Snap Launches MCP Server Connecting Its Amazon Repricer To Chatgpt And Claude

Seller Snap's MCP server connects its Amazon repricer to ChatGPT and Claude.

New MCP server and API let sellers ask questions about their listings and competitors in plain English, or pull repricer data into their own tools

- Adrian Rich, CEO of Seller SnapLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seller Snap, the Game Theory repricer for Amazon and Walmart sellers, today announced that customers can now connect their Seller Snap accounts to ChatGPT, Claude and developer tools. The new MCP server and API give sellers direct access to the data behind their repricing results, including the competitive data on the listings they sell.Until now, that data lived inside the Seller Snap app. Sellers now add Seller Snap as a connector in ChatGPT or Claude, sign in, and ask questions in plain English. The AI draws on the seller's stores, listings, profit data and competitor information to answer.Sellers can ask questions such as:- What are my top 10 listings that lost the most Buy Box share in the last 7 days?- Which products made me the most profit this month, and how do their margins compare?- Which sellers overlap most with my catalog?The connection also opens up the repricer's competitive data on each listing, so sellers can ask who they compete with and where they are losing the Buy Box.Plain-English answers are only the start. Once Seller Snap data is inside an AI assistant, it no longer sits on its own. Sellers can connect the same assistant to their other tools and data, such as inventory, advertising, accounting or their own spreadsheets, and ask questions that run across all of it.Questions that used to need exports, spreadsheets and an analyst can now be explored in one conversation."Seller Snap has always done the heavy lifting on pricing. Now sellers can take that intelligence much further," said Adrian Rich, CEO of Seller Snap. "Connecting Seller Snap to ChatGPT, Claude and the tools sellers already use makes our data a force multiplier. A small team can ask the questions an analyst would, bring our data into their own systems, and make better decisions across the whole business, not just on price."The ChatGPT and Claude connection is read only. It can look at account data but cannot change prices, rules or settings. Answers are directional: the AI interprets the data to show what is behind a result, and the seller decides what to do next.For technical teams, agencies and developers, the Seller Snap API gives documented access to the same data across Amazon and Walmart, including stores, listings, pricing, profit analytics and orders. Account admins create API keys with viewer, editor or custom permissions, limited to specific stores if needed. Tools such as Claude Code, Cursor and VS Code connect with a single command.The MCP server and API are available now to Seller Snap customers. Learn more at Seller Snap MCP server and API.About Seller SnapSeller Snap is a Game Theory repricer built to make you more money, not just win the Buy Box. Seller Snap's repricing technology applies a decade of Game Theory to marketplace pricing, repricing on Amazon, Amazon Business and Walmart Marketplace. Sellers choose their business strategy and the engine works out how to achieve it. Founded in 2016, Seller Snap has offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has served thousands of Amazon sellers. A free 15-day trial is available with no credit card required. Learn more at sellersnap.

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Seller Snap launches MCP server connecting its Amazon repricer to ChatGPT and Claude News Provided By Seller Snap Technologies November 12, 2026, 14:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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