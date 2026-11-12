CPG Broker Southern Professionals Opens New Bentonville Office

Southern Professionals Team at the new HQ

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Professionals, a retail brokerage firm that has helped brands and manufacturers grow in the value channel since 1979, today announced the opening of its newest office at 609 SW 8th Street, Suite 250, in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Bentonville is home to the corporate headquarters of Walmart and Sam's Club and to the many suppliers, partners, and service providers that work alongside them. For years Southern Professionals has worked closely with buyers, category teams, and others in the retail community, so the opening of their newest office was a natural progression to enhance the service it offers clients.

"This is a milestone we're genuinely excited about," said Larry Burris, President of Southern Professionals. "For more than four decades, we've built our business on relationships and showing up for our clients. The Bentonville office lets us do that even better by providing a home base for our clients when they come to town, and also allowing for expanded workspace for our team. The other thing I appreciate is the location, it gives us a front-row seat to the leading retailer in the value channel.”

The Bentonville team will support the full range of Southern Professionals' services, including buyer relationships, item setup, meeting prep, sample coordination, cuttings, compliance, replenishment, digital shelf content, and weekly performance reporting.

In addition to being a broker representative for Walmart and Sam's Club, Southern Professionals provides client services for Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, Home Depot, Tractor Supply, and Variety Wholesalers.

"Our clients trust us with their products and their growth," Burris added. "This office is an investment in them. Whether a brand is preparing for its first buyer meeting or growing an established program, we want to be right here, ready to help."

Manufacturers and brands interested in visiting the new office or learning more about Southern Professionals can contact the team at... or 479-401-2000.

New office address:

Southern Professionals

609 SW 8th Street, Suite #250

Bentonville, AR 72712

Justine Cruz

Southern Professionals

+1 813-322-6345

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CPG Broker Southern Professionals Opens New Bentonville Office News Provided By Southern Professionals November 12, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail



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