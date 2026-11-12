Pipe17 Named A Visionary In The Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Distributed Order Management

Pipe17 Named Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for DOM

The connected OMS is named in first Magic Quadrant for distributed order management, which evaluates providers on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

- said Mo Afshar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pipe17SEATTLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pipe17, the connected order management system (OMS) for brands and third-party logistics (3PL) providers, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the GartnerMagic QuadrantTM for Distributed Order Management.1 It is Gartner's first Magic Quadrant for distributed order management.Distributed order management (DOM) is the work of deciding which warehouse, store, 3PL, or dropship vendor fulfills each order, and keeping inventory accurate as orders go out and new stock arrives. On a legacy OMS, that has meant an implementation of a year or more, with the brand's project team building and maintaining the connection to each channel and fulfillment partner.Pipe17's Order Operations Platform manages inventory, orders, fulfillment, exceptions, and returns. The Pipe17 Network connects the platform to a brand's selling channels, ERPs, and fulfillment locations. Pipe17 maintains the Network. Brands go live in 60 to 90 days. Operations teams stay in control of their orders and inventory, and IT stays on the work IT does best.“Most OMS vendors sell the order management layer and leave the connections for the brand,” said Mo Afshar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pipe17.“Pipe17 brings the two together. A brand can add a channel or a 3PL in weeks without starting a project. The legacy OMS asked brands and 3PLs to bend their business around the software. In our view, that bargain is ending. Orders now start in stores, on marketplaces, in retailer EDI feeds, and inside AI assistants, and they ship from any location a brand can reach. And as AI agents take on a growing share of the work after the order, order management has to become a network, built on a standard no single vendor owns. That is why we helped found the Commerce Operations Foundation, so the Order Network eXchange (onX) is built in the open, across the industry.”Inventory stays accurate across every selling channel and fulfillment location, and channel-specific buffers hold the last units for the channels a brand chooses. Operations teams set the routing rules themselves: which warehouse, 3PL, or store goes first, and an inventory check before an order is sent to a location. Orders split or consolidate by the same rules. Holds clear on their own or wait for sign-off, and Pippen, Pipe17's AI order operations agent, explains and resolves exceptions. StoreOps runs ship-from-store and buy online, pick up in store (BOPIS) on the same routing engine.Pipe17's Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server lets AI assistants work with a brand's orders and inventory. It implements onX, an open standard for connecting AI agents to commerce operations. Agents see the same live inventory and order status as the operations team, and an order placed by an agent gets the full OMS behind it, from the delivery promise to the return.About Pipe17Pipe17's Order Operations Platform is the connected OMS that unifies orders, inventory, products and fulfillment across selling channels (DTC, B2B, retail and agentic), ERPs and fulfillment locations. The Pipe17 Network connects the platform to those channels, ERPs and locations. Pipe17 maintains the Network. Backed by GLP Capital, LFX Ventures, Blumberg Capital, and eGateway Capital, Pipe17 helps brands and retailers like Estée Lauder, Follett and MaryRuth, and 3PLs such as FedEx, Radial and Ryder keep inventory accurate, route every order correctly and scale profitably. Pipe17 is a certified Shopify Technology Partner. Learn more at

Kristina Dudley

Pipe17

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Pipe17 Named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Distributed Order Management News Provided By Pipe17 November 12, 2026, 14:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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