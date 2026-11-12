Courtreserve Acquires Racquetpass To Digitize Pro Shops, Forming The Complete Racquet & Paddle Club Management Platform

CourtReserve has acquired RacquetPass, bringing pro shop, stringing and retail tools to racquet and paddle clubs.

Strategic acquisition brings pro shop, stringing, and retail tools into CourtReserve, unlocking new revenue streams and a better player experience for clubs.

- Tim Owens, Co-Founder and CEO of CourtReserve AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CourtReserve, the leading software platform powering racquet and paddle sports clubs and communities, today announced its acquisition of RacquetPass, the leading racquet and paddle sports pro shop management system.Through CourtReserve, clubs can now modernize their pro shop operations, grow stringing, demos, and retail revenue, and give players a connected, unified experience from court booking to gear. RacquetPass's paperless workflows, automated communications, and retail intelligence integrate directly into CourtReserve's booking, payments, and member engagement systems.Serving more than 2,300 facilities and over 7 million players across North America, the combined platform turns traditionally manual pro shop work into a scalable, data-driven engine for growth, helping clubs increase revenue per player, save staff time, and deepen player loyalty. RacquetPass will also continue to serve retail stores and stringers globally, now with an even more advanced offering."Clubs have long been forced to manage their operations and pro shop as two disconnected systems-one for courts, one for commerce, and often a lot of manual work in between," said Tim Owens, Co-Founder and CEO of CourtReserve. "With RacquetPass, we're bringing these worlds together. But more importantly, we're unlocking a new layer of insight across the ecosystem to help clubs grow revenue, players answer questions like 'What paddle or racquet should I use?', and brands better understand how their equipment is demoed, purchased, and used.""RacquetPass was built to modernize pro shops and turn antiquated, overlooked services into meaningful revenue drivers,” said Nick Sisodia, Founder of RacquetPass and now VP of ProShop at CourtReserve. "By joining CourtReserve, we can extend that vision much further-connecting player behavior, equipment usage, and purchasing decisions in a way that benefits clubs, shops, players, and brands alike.""Racquet and paddle sports are entering a new era where the experience doesn't stop at the court," added Owens. "What you play with-your paddle, racquet, strings, and apparel-is a core part of that journey. Our goal is to bring that entire experience into one platform, so every interaction is consumer-led, personalized, and data-driven."See how CourtReserve and RacquetPass can transform your pro shop experience:ABOUT RACQUETPASSRacquetPass provides software that modernizes pro shop operations for racquet sports facilities, retail shops, and stringers. Its tools digitize racquet demos, stringing, marketing, and retail workflows through QR-enabled ordering, automated messaging, business intelligence, and integrated payments, helping facilities increase revenue, improve efficiency, and deliver a modern player experience. Learn more at .ABOUT COURTRESERVECourtReserve powers racquet and paddle sports clubs across North America. From tennis and pickleball to padel, we help facilities create spaces where everyone can play, belong, and grow. Trusted by 2,300+ clubs and 7 million players, our comprehensive platform simplifies reservations, memberships, communication, payments, and more, all in one place. Founded in 2016 by club owners, CourtReserve was built to help facilities scale smarter, strengthen community, and deliver better member experiences. Learn more at .

Ben Virdee-Chapman

CourtReserve

+1 786-656-2957

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CourtReserve Acquires RacquetPass to Digitize Pro Shops, Forming the Complete Racquet & Paddle Club Management Platform News Provided By CourtReserve November 12, 2026, 14:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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