LTP Cars Issues Safety Tips For Booking Licensed Private Hire Taxis In London

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The Dagenham-based private hire operator outlines simple checks travellers can make before booking airport, station and late-night journeys across the capital.

- Qazi Mumtaz Hussain, LTP CarsDAGENHAM, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LTP Cars, a TfL-licensed private hire operator based in Dagenham, Essex, has issued a set of practical safety tips to help travellers in London choose licensed, pre-booked transport for airport, station and late-night journeys.The guidance comes as the busy winter travel season begins, when many residents and visitors make journeys at unusual hours, often with luggage and sometimes in unfamiliar parts of the capital. In London, private hire vehicles, commonly known as minicabs, must be booked in advance through an operator licensed by Transport for London (TfL). Unlike black cabs, they are not allowed to pick up passengers who approach them on the street.LTP Cars has outlined five simple checks for passengers.First, always pre-book. A licensed minicab journey should be arranged in advance through an operator by phone, app, website or in person at the operator's office. A driver offering an unbooked ride outside a station, airport or nightclub is acting illegally, and the passenger may not be insured.Second, check that the operator is licensed. Licensed London private hire operators hold a TfL operator licence, and TfL publishes guidance on how passengers can confirm that an operator, driver or vehicle is licensed.Third, confirm the booking details before getting in. Passengers can ask the driver who the booking is for and where it is going, rather than giving their own name first. Checking that the car matches the booking details provides extra reassurance.Fourth, agree the fare in advance. Many private hire operators quote a fixed price at the time of booking. Knowing the cost before the journey helps passengers avoid disputes and makes budgeting easier, particularly for airport transfers and longer trips. Details of the company's fixed-fare airport service are available at .Fifth, share journey details. Telling a friend or family member the pickup time, booking details and expected arrival time is a simple step that adds peace of mind, especially for late-night travel.Qazi Mumtaz Hussain of LTP Cars said: "A licensed, pre-booked journey with a fixed fare gives passengers certainty about who is driving, what it will cost and how they will get home. These checks take only a moment, but they make a real difference, particularly at night or after a long flight."The company also advises airport travellers to share their flight number when booking, so that the operator can track arrival times and adjust the pickup if a flight is delayed. Families travelling with young children are encouraged to request child seats when booking, rather than relying on availability on the day. Details of the company's family travel service are available at .LTP Cars operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, providing transfers to and from all six London airports, London train stations and cruise ports, as well as corporate travel, event transport and long-distance journeys across the UK. More information on long-distance travel is available at , and details of the company's vehicles can be found at .About LTP CarsLTP Cars (London Travel Protection Ltd ) is a TfL-licensed private hire and airport transfer company based in Dagenham, Essex. Founded in 2022, the company serves Greater London and destinations across the UK with a fleet that includes saloons, estate cars, executive cars, MPVs and minibuses for up to 16 passengers. All fares are fixed and agreed in advance, airport pickups are flight-monitored, and all drivers are licensed and vetted. More information is available at .

Qazi Mumtaz Hussain

LTP Cars

+44 2030026324

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LTP Cars Issues Safety Tips for Booking Licensed Private Hire Taxis in London News Provided By LTP Cars (London Travel Protection Ltd) November 12, 2026, 14:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Travel & Tourism Industry



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