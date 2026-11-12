Load Cell Central Launches Online Purchasing On 800Loadcel

Load Cell Central is excited to announce their new online purchasing feature at 800loadcel. Shoppers can now browse and buy select products directly online.

MILAN, PA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Load Cell Central, a leader in custom load cell solutions and industrial weighing systems since 1985, is pleased to announce the launch of online purchasing on its website, 800loadcel. Customers can now conveniently browse and buy select load cells, weighing indicators, signal conditioners, accessories, and other weighing components directly from the site - 24/7.This new e-commerce functionality brings greater flexibility and faster turnaround to engineers, technicians, and businesses looking for high-quality force measurement solutions. Whether sourcing components for a new system or replacing a critical part, the streamlined online experience makes it easier than ever to get the products customers need - when they need them."We're excited to bring this level of convenience to our customers," said Bob Trent, Owner and CEO of Load Cell Central. "Our team - as always - is available for custom applications and technical support, but now customers have the added option to make purchases directly through our website. It's all part of our commitment to innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction."Customers will continue to benefit from Load Cell Central's comprehensive technical support, including custom load cell solutions, system integration, and application engineering. The addition of online purchasing provides greater convenience while maintaining the personalized service and technical expertise customers have come to expect.Visit 800loadcel today to explore available products and experience the new online shopping feature.About Load Cell CentralFounded in 1985, Load Cell Central is a U.S.-based load cell supplier and manufacturer of custom load cell-based systems. Load Cell Central sets itself apart by combining technical expertise with a personalized approach to providing measurement solutions for industrial, agricultural, aerospace, medical applications, and more. The company is known for its quality craftsmanship, practical problem-solving, and responsive customer service.Media ContactDara TrentMarketing DirectorLoad Cell CentralPhone: 1-800-LOADCELEmail: dara@800loadcelWebsite: 800loadcel

Dara Trent

Load Cell Central

+18005623235 ext.

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Load Cell Central Launches Online Purchasing on 800loadcel News Provided By SmartSites November 12, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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