Maryland Lab Supplier Moves Supply Chain Closer To Home After Tariffs Topped 100%

Image of PhaseShieldTM Gel Tubes (2mL)

Genzera LLC now assembles PhaseShieldTM gel tubes in Maryland with U.S.-made gel after high tariffs and unsustainable shipping delays.

- Zhen (Mason) TaoGAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Genzera LLC, a Maryland-based life sciences supplier, has moved assembly of its PhaseShieldTM gel tubes from China to the United States and now uses U.S.-made gel. PhaseShieldTM gel tubes are used by laboratories across the country for phenol-chloroform nucleic acid purification. Genzera's PhaseShieldTM gel tubes are now assembled and quality tested directly at its Gaithersburg, Md., facility. The empty microcentrifuge tubes are still manufactured overseas, but Genzera now sources them from U.S. distributors that warehouse the tubes domestically, insulating the company from global supply chain friction. These changes took effect in September 2026.Before bringing assembly to Maryland, Genzera imported PhaseShieldTM products from an overseas manufacturer. Due to international supply chain instability, customers sometimes waited a month or longer for an order. Shipments that were selected for random customs inspection faced additional delays of one to three months. Rising tariffs posed an additional challenge, with at least one shipment's tariffs exceeding 100% of its value.Since September, the product has been continuously in stock. The restocking process now takes just one to two days and domestic orders can be sent out for shipping within 24 hours."Logistics are unstable right now and it's a big risk," said Zhen (Mason) Tao, founder of Genzera. "We once paid more than 100% for tariffs on one shipment, and if the package is chosen for random checking it can take months as well. Now that we have made these changes we don't have to worry about these issues any more."Genzera says the change also tightened quality control. The company can now inspect products in the same facility where they are assembled. For PhaseShieldTM products, the company runs random-sample DNA and RNA purification experiments before release."We save time for researchers by providing a professional, reliable, ready-to-use solution," Tao said. "Our job is to make sure this solution is always available for our customers."Zhen (Mason) Tao is available for interview on the change, and on tariff and logistics exposure for local lab suppliers.

Zhen (Mason) Tao

Genzera LLC

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Maryland Lab Supplier Moves Supply Chain Closer to Home After Tariffs Topped 100% News Provided By Kuantra, LLC November 12, 2026, 14:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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