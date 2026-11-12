ED Attaches Assets Worth Rs 2.78 Cr Belonging To Ex-Kolkata Police DCP In Sona Pappu Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Kolkata Zonal Office has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 2.78 crore belonging to former Kolkata Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Santanu Sinha Biswas, his family members, and his associates in connection with the Sona Pappu money laundering case.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the central agency confirmed that the assets, comprising three flats in Kolkata and parcels of land at Kandi in Murshidabad district, were attached as proceeds of crime under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The ED initiated its investigation based on multiple FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police against alleged criminal Biswajit Podder, alias Sona Pappu, and his associates involving charges of murder, extortion, and land-grabbing.

Earlier in the probe, ED sleuths conducted coordinated raids across Kolkata and adjoining areas, searching the residences of Biswas, Jay S. Kamdar, and Podder. Those searches resulted in the seizure of Rs 1.64 crore in cash, gold jewellery, a Toyota Fortuner car, an unlicensed revolver, and various incriminating documents and digital devices.

Following the raids, the agency arrested all three accused, who are currently remanded in judicial custody.

According to the agency's findings, the proceeds of crime were generated through extortion, illegal real estate grabbing, and unauthorised construction carried out via entities controlled by Podder, Kamdar, and their associates.

Investigators revealed that Biswas, who previously served as the Officer-in-Charge of Kalighat Police Station before his elevation as DCP, developed a close nexus with Kamdar during his stint at Kalighat and actively facilitated his illicit operations. Through this association, Kamdar allegedly wielded significant clout within the police establishment.

The ED statement further noted that Biswas directly and indirectly acquired, concealed, and possessed proceeds of crime amounting to at least Rs 2.89 crore.