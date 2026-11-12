Bengal Police Launch Probe Into Gaighata Encounter Incident

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 12 (IANS) The West Bengal Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will investigate the encounter of rape and murder accused Prahlad Das in Gaighata of North 24 Parganas district, a government official said on Thursday.

A CID delegation led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer inspected the crime scene earlier in the day.

According to the government official, the investigators are trying to understand where the shooting took place and how the accused tried to escape.

On October 25, the body of a 17-year-old girl was recovered in Gaighata.

On October 24, the victim had gone to a jalsa near her home where her friends and family members were also present. The jalsa went on until late at night.

Her family claimed that the girl received a call at around 11:30 p.m. on October 24.

After receiving the call, she left the event following which she went missing.

The girl's naked and injured body was recovered the next morning. The victim's family claimed that she was raped and murdered.

After the initial investigation, the police arrested Prahlad Das, a distant relative of the girl, on the day the body was recovered.

The police suspected that the youth had offered the girl physical intimacy. When the girl did not agree, he hit her on the head with a heavy object. When the girl lost consciousness, the accused tortured her.

The youth fled the area leaving the girl in a bloody state.

Police sources claimed that there were scuffles, nail scratches, etc. on her body.

Police reconstructed the incident with the accused in the middle of the night.

Police sources claimed that the accused attacked the policemen while returning after the reconstruction phase of the incident on the night of October 27.

At one point, Prahlad snatched the policeman's revolver and ran away.

Police claimed that he fired three rounds in which a policeman was injured. However, it is not known whether the policeman was shot or not.

However, the police vehicle in which the accused was taken has a bullet mark.

The source claimed that the police also fired four rounds in self-defence.

Prahlad died in retaliatory fire by the police.

This time, the CID has launched an investigation into the incident.