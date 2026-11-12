Almasar Alshamil Education Sets Out Vision For The Future Of Learning At Education Investment MENA 2026

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Majed Al Mutairi, Chief Executive Officer of Almasar Alshamil Education emphasized how educators, technology companies and entrepreneurs can work together to advance the future of education across the region

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Mr. Majed Al Mutairi, Chief Executive Officer of Almasar Alshamil Education, joined regional education leaders at Education Investment MENA 2026 in Dubai this week, where discussions highlighted why no single type of organization will own the future of learning, and that long-term investment and collaboration between educators, technology companies and entrepreneurs will be needed to expand access to high-quality education.

As the leading provider of specialized education in the GCC, Almasar Education is Saudi Arabia's largest private provider of Special Needs Education and Care (SEC) and a leading private higher education provider in the UAE. The Group operates across Special Needs Education and Care through the Human Development Company (HDC) in Saudi Arabia, and higher education through Middlesex University Dubai and NEMA Holding, which operates Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University, in the UAE.

Mr. Al Mutairi's participation comes as Almasar Education continues to deliver growth across its regional education portfolio. Following yesterday's announcement of its Q3 2026 financial results, the Group reported students and beneficiaries increased 21% year-on-year to 28,900 for AY 2025/26 and revenue increased 21% year-on-year to SAR 405.5 million. This was supported by strong enrollment momentum at MDX Dubai (7.2k, up 16% year-on-year), HDC (7.7k, up 19% year-on-year) and NEMA Holding (14.0k, up 24% year-on-year). Almasar Education's SEC daycare center network expanded year-on-year to 50 centers from 44 centers the prior year. Together this reflects continued momentum across its businesses and sustained demand for high-quality education in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Education Investment MENA, co-located with GESS Dubai at Dubai World Trade Centre, brings together education operators, investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers and regulators from across the region. This year's programme explored the future of private education across early years, through lifelong learning. Digital transformation and cross-border investment were among the key themes for the 2026 edition.

Prominent areas of discussion during the three-day event centered around how established education providers, technology companies and emerging education businesses can collaborate and compete as the sector evolves.

Majed Al Mutairi highlighted that the future of learning is unlikely to be defined by any single type of organization, noting that,“The question is not whether technology companies, traditional educators or entrepreneurs will own the future of learning. Each brings something different. At Almasar Alshamil Education, we see first-hand the value of combining academic and specialist expertise with technology, innovation and strong operational capabilities. Technology can increase access, personalization and efficiency; established institutions provide quality assurance, expertise and trust; and entrepreneurs can challenge established models and accelerate innovation. The strongest education systems will bring these capabilities together around the needs of learners.”

He added that technological innovation must be accompanied by clear educational purpose and accountability.“Across our institutions, we see significant potential for AI and emerging technologies to improve the student experience through support greater personalization and help identify where additional support may be needed. Technology can support assessment and quality assurance, but accountability for academic standards stays with people, and innovation ultimately needs to be judged by whether it improves outcomes for learners.”

Discussions also explored where investment should be directed as education systems across the region respond to economic transformation, changing workforce requirements and growing demand for high-quality provision. For Almasar Education, this extends across the education lifecycle, from specialized education and care to higher education and opportunities in adjacent education segments.

Majed continued,“Investment in education requires a long-term perspective. The strongest opportunities respond to genuine demand while strengthening educational quality, relevance and accessibility. As economies across the region continue to diversify, education providers also have a responsibility to ensure learners develop the practical knowledge and adaptability they need for the future.”

Almasar Education continues to expand its presence across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, building on its established positions in Special Needs Education and Care and higher education while evaluating opportunities for further organic growth, strategic partnerships and expansion into complementary education segments.

“Education Investment MENA provides an important platform for educators, investors, innovators and policymakers to exchange perspectives on how the sector can continue to develop. Collaboration across these groups will be critical to building education systems that are increasingly inclusive, innovative and responsive to the needs of learners and economies across the region,” concluded Mr. Al Mutairi.

About Almasar Alshamil Education:

Almasar Alshamil Education is the leading provider of specialized education in the GCC, with a diversified portfolio spanning Special Needs Education and Care (SEC) in Saudi Arabia and higher education in the United Arab Emirates.

In Saudi Arabia, Almasar Education is the largest private provider of Special Needs Education and Care, delivering education, rehabilitation and care services through the Human Development Company (HDC) across an extensive network of daycare centers, schools and clinics. In the UAE, Almasar Education is a leading private higher education provider through Middlesex University Dubai, the first overseas campus of Middlesex University in London, and NEMA Holding, which operates Abu Dhabi University and Liwa University across campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai.

Across its portfolio, Almasar Education is focused on delivering high-quality, inclusive education, expanding access to specialized services, and supporting strong academic and developmental outcomes for students and beneficiaries. Aligned with the national priorities of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Group contributes to the development of skilled human capital and supports the region's long-term social and economic growth.