MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Makani Real Estate, the real estate arm of MAIR Group and owner of Mall of Al Ain, has signed an agreement with Apparel Group to introduce 20 brands to the mall, marking a key step in the mall's redevelopment and bringing a wider range of fashion, footwear, beauty, accessories, sports, and family retail options to Al Ain across approximately 10,500 square meters of GLA. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The agreement brings an extensive line-up of brands to the mall, including R&B, OFF/PRICE, Birkenstock, Skechers, Aldo, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Charles & Keith, Fitflop, New Yorker, Levi's, Inglot, Crocs, Koton, Babies & More, Rituals, Tim Hortons, La Vie en Rose, SPORTSCO, LC Waikiki and Call It Spring.

The first stores are expected to open in late Spring 2027The new line-up will give visitors to Al Ain more choice across everyday shopping, fashion, footwear, beauty and lifestyle.

Reshaping Mall of Al Ain's retail mix marks a significant milestone in the mall's turnaround strategy. The agreement with Apparel Group will strengthen the mall's retail offering through the introduction of 20 international brands across multiple categories, expanding choice for visitors and enhancing the overall shopping experience. This step supports Mall of Al Ain's ambition to reinforce its position as a leading shopping and leisure destination, attracting visitors from across Al Ain and the wider UAE.

Haisam Sleiman, CEO of Makani Real Estate, said:“Bringing 20 brands to Mall of Al Ain is an important step in shaping the mall's next phase. We are focused on building a retail mix that gives customers more reasons to visit, while creating a stronger proposition for our retail partners. This agreement with Apparel Group supports that direction and forms part of our long-term commitment to Mall of Al Ain and the Al Ain community.”

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, said:“Our expansion into Mall of Al Ain is a strategic step in Apparel Group's continued growth across the UAE. With 20 of our brands set to open in one destination – we are strengthening our footprint in Al Ain and delivering a broader, more diversified retail offer for this market.”

The agreement comes ahead of the planned redevelopment of Mall of Al Ain, with construction scheduled to begin in early 2027. The project will transform the mall's external façade, upgrade retail and dining areas, improve customer circulation and accessibility, and relocate and expand the existing ice rink to nearly three times its current size. Hotel services are also planned as part of the expansion.

The redevelopment project will be delivered in phases to keep Mall of Al Ain operational throughout construction. Together, the planned upgrades and the addition of new brands will advance the mall's next stage of development while maintaining its role as an established destination for the Al Ain community.