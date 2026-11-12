Paysafe Stock Plunges Post Q3 Report CEO Says Market Headwinds Exceeded Expectations
- Paysafe reported Q3 revenue of $439.6 million, up 1% year-over-year but below analyst estimates of $448.53 million, according to Fiscal. Adjusted EPS fell to $0.44 from $0.70 a year earlier, missing expectations of approximately $0.55. Paysafe lowered its FY2026 revenue guidance to $1.761 billion to $1.771 billion.
Paysafe (PSFE) shares were on track to hit all-time lows on Thursday, falling approximately 30% in premarket trading after the payments company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and lowered its full-year 2026 outlook.
“Market and currency headwinds in the second half have been greater than we anticipated, but we continue to expect mid-single-digit revenue growth for 2026, and our view of the long-term opportunity hasn't changed,” said CEO Bruce Lowthers.
The company reported revenue of $439.6 million, up 1% year-over-year, missing analyst estimates of $448.53 million, according to Fiscal. Organic revenue increased 2%, with foreign exchange movements creating a modest headwind.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined to $0.44 from $0.70 in the year-ago quarter, falling short of analyst estimates of approximately $0.55 per share, according to estimates compiled by Investing. Adjusted net income decreased to $23.8 million from $40.3 million.
Adjusted EBITDA And Cash Flow Decline
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) fell 17% year-over-year to $105.7 million from $126.6 million. The company attributed the decline largely to business mix, continued investment, and severance-related costs.
Operating cash flow decreased to $30.3 million from $69.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Paysafe attributed the decline to lower Adjusted EBITDA, third-party fees associated with refinancing activities and higher working capital outflows related to the timing of receivables.
Unlevered free cash flow also fell to $50.2 million from $83.6 million.
Paysafe Cuts 2026 Financial Outlook
Paysafe lowered its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $1.761 billion to $1.771 billion from $1.790 billion to $1.830 billion.
The company also reduced its adjusted EBITDA guidance to $415 million to $422 million from $449 million to $464 million, and its adjusted EPS outlook to $1.45-$1.54 from $1.90 to $2.03.
How Retail Views PSFE
Retail sentiment around the stock turned 'extremely bullish' from 'neutral', amid 'extremely high' message volumes over the past 24 hours.
PSFE shares have dropped over 15% year-to-date.
Also read:Nvidia's Jensen Huang Resigns As CEO, CFO Colette Kress To Step In
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment