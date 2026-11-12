Women's Emerging Nations Trophy: SL Crush Ireland Pakistan, Scotland, Netherlands Also Win

MENAFN - IANS) Ajman, Nov 12 (IANS) Sri Lanka started their campaign in the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy with a 10-wicket thrashing of Ireland on Thursday, while Pakistan, Scotland and the Netherlands also won their matches on the opening day of the tournament.

Ireland were kept to 105/9 in their 20 overs, and Sri Lanka's openers reached the target with 42 balls in hand. Sathya Sandeepani returned outstanding figures of 3-9, while Chethana Vimukthi took 2-26 and Kavisha Dilhari clinched 3-20 as the Irish batting faltered. Louise Little's painstaking 28 off 36 balls and a lively 21 off 16 from opener Amy Hunter were the only contributions of note for Ireland.

Sri Lanka's chase was over in 13 overs, with none of Ireland's bowlers taking a wicket. Vishmi Gunaratne hit six fours and a six in her unbeaten 53 off 37 balls, while Hasini Perera matched her score by reaching 53 not out off 41 deliveries with eight fours and a six.

Pakistan were similarly convincing in their Group B opener after beating Bangladesh by eight wickets with 25 balls to spare. Tuba Hassan took 3-26, and Nashra Sandhu conceded only 13 runs in her two-wicket spell, as Bangladesh were restricted to 108/9. Nigar Sultana's 27 off 20 balls and an unbeaten 21 from Shorna Akter gave the innings some respectability.

Shawaal Zulfiqar fell for 16, but Sadaf Shamas made 37 and captain Muneeba Ali hit an unbeaten 31 to keep the chase on course. Ayesha Zafar then struck a brisk 27 not out off 18 balls, as Pakistan completed the chase in 15.5 overs.

In the other game, Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by seven wickets at the Seven Districts Ground, with Katherine Fraser starring with both bat and ball. After Scotland chose to field, Katherine took 3-10 from her four overs as PNG were bowled out for 93. Kirstie Gordon took 2-15, and captain Kathryn Bryce had figures of 1-15.

Pauke Siaka (24) and Tanya Ruma (22) were PNG's top scorers. Though Scotland slipped early in the chase by losing Darcey Carter for 8 and Kathryn for 14, Katherine steadied the innings with a quickfire 45 off 29 balls, while Sarah Bryce and Pippa Sproul took them home in 13.1 overs.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands had to work much harder for their win and eventually beat Thailand by five wickets in the final over. Natthakan Chantham (55) and Nannapat Koncharoenkai (54 not out) were standout run-scorers as Thailand made 136/2, while skipper Naruemol Chaiwai made 22 not out.

For the Dutch, Heather Siegers took 2-15, and later made 42 while sharing a 78-run opening stand with Babette de Leede, who scored 37. Sunida Chaturongrattana's 2-26 brought Thailand back into the game, but Sterre Kalis kept her composure, and her unbeaten 33 off 26 balls sealed the win for the Dutch with three balls to spare.