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Fourteen Dead, 30 Injured In Fujairah Accident Involving 18 Vehicles, 5 Trucks


Date: 2026-11-12 09:38:46

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Fourteen people have died in an accident involving 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.

Thirty others have been injured as a result of the accident.

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The ministry confirmed that the relevant authorities continue to take the necessary measures to address the aftermath of the accident through coordinated on-site efforts. The required medical care is also being provided to the injured, and the situation is being monitored in coordination with the competent authorities.

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Khaleej Times

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