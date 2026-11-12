Fourteen Dead, 30 Injured In Fujairah Accident Involving 18 Vehicles, 5 Trucks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fourteen people have died in an accident involving 18 vehicles and five trucks in Fujairah, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.

Thirty others have been injured as a result of the accident.

Recommended For You

The ministry confirmed that the relevant authorities continue to take the necessary measures to address the aftermath of the accident through coordinated on-site efforts. The required medical care is also being provided to the injured, and the situation is being monitored in coordination with the competent authorities.

More to follow