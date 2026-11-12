Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne Shares ABS Figures Showing Greater Melbourne Added 105,030 Residents In 2024-25

MENAFN - GetNews) Greater Melbourne grew faster in numbers than any other Australian capital in 2024-25, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne explains how it matches a cleaning method to each carpet.

MELBOURNE, VIC - November 12, 2026 - Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne, a carpet and upholstery cleaning company based on Bourke Street in the Melbourne CBD, is sharing Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) population figures for Greater Melbourne, along with practical guidance for households and businesses deciding how and when to have carpets professionally cleaned.

The figures come from the ABS Regional population release for the 2024-25 financial year, published on 31 March 2026, which estimates the resident population of each capital city at 30 June 2025.

Melbourne's Population Growth

According to the ABS, Greater Melbourne had an estimated resident population of 5,435,590 at 30 June 2025, an increase of 105,030 people, or 2.0 percent, over the year. That was the largest increase of any Australian capital. Sydney grew by 75,230 and Brisbane by 58,223.

Net overseas migration added 81,168 people to Greater Melbourne and natural increase added 32,416, while net internal migration was a loss of 8,554. The ABS also reports that Melbourne CBD - North was the most densely populated area in the country, with about 43,300 people per square kilometre.

Matching the Method to the Carpet

Carpets are not all cleaned the same way. According to the company, common methods include encapsulation cleaning, dry-cleaning and steam cleaning, and the right choice depends on the fibre, how dirty the carpet is and the size of the area. Omega steam cleans wool, olefin, nylon and other synthetic carpets, and it offers on-site spot treatment for pet stains, deep stain removal and deodorising.

Before work begins, the company assesses the carpets or upholstery, explains the recommended service and confirms the charges. Depending on the service, a job can take one to four hours.

Services for Homes and Businesses

The company's services include residential carpet cleaning and carpet steam cleaning, commercial and office carpet cleaning, rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, mattress cleaning, curtain cleaning, and tile and grout cleaning for kitchens, bathrooms and high-traffic areas. For homes, it describes its residential carpet cleaning as using eco-friendly methods.

How Often to Clean

How often carpets need a professional clean depends on how much use they get and what they are made of. Omega's guidance suggests about once a year for many carpets. Between cleans, it recommends vacuuming at least once a week, dealing with spills straight away and avoiding shoes indoors where possible. The company notes that with proper care, carpets can last three to fifteen years.

People comparing carpet cleaners can ask which method will be used and why, whether spot treatment is included in the quote, and how long the carpet should be left to dry. Omega says it offers warranty packages with optional protection plans.

About Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne

Omega Carpet Cleaning Melbourne is a carpet cleaning company in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Working at customers' homes and business premises across Melbourne and the surrounding areas, it cleans carpets, rugs, upholstery, mattresses, curtains, and tile and grout.