Party Rental Wire Launches Free, No-Fluff News Site And Weekly Newsletter For Party And Event Rental Companies

MENAFN - GetNews)"Party Rental Wire on desktop and mobile."New site covers industry news, software updates, safety rules and how-tos for bounce house, tent, table and chair operators, with a free national party rental directory coming soon.

Ponca City, Oklahoma - November 12, 2026 - Party Rental Wire, a new online news source built for party and event rental businesses, is now live at partyrentalwire. It's written for inflatable operators, tent and event companies, and table and chair rental owners.

The site publishes short, no-fluff summaries of industry news, each one linked back to the original source. Coverage includes manufacturer and product news, rental software updates, safety and state inspection rules, industry events, and company news.

It also tracks party and event rental acquisitions in an ongoing deals tracker, and keeps a guide to industry organizations that includes associations, safety training and state ride and inflatable inspection programs.

Alongside the news, Party Rental Wire publishes how-to articles from experienced operators. Its first featured expert is Joe Biesemeyer, co-owner of ShipShape Party Rentals and author of "Making Money with Bounce Houses."

A free weekly newsletter

Party Rental Wire also sends The Party Rental Memo, a free weekly newsletter. Each issue rounds up the week's top stories, deals, software updates and upcoming events. Signup is open at partyrentalwire/newsletter.

Free listings in an upcoming national directory

Party Rental Wire is also preparing to launch Party Rental Guide, a free national directory that helps people find party rental companies for every kind of event, from backyard birthday parties to school carnivals, church festivals and city events.

Free founding listings are open now for any party rental company at partyrentalwire/directory.

Why it was started

"I just wanted a news site for our industry with all the information in one place," said Todd Hayes, founder and editor of Party Rental Wire. "Right now you have to scroll through a bunch of news sites and Facebook groups to find out what's happening. Now you can check one site, or just read the newsletter, and every summary links back to the original story."

Hayes has worked in online marketing since the late 1990s and has spent years in the party rental business himself. He also owns Hayes Digital Marketing, an agency that works with party rental and home service companies. Party Rental Wire runs separately from the agency, and its news coverage includes no paid placements.

About Party Rental Wire

Party Rental Wire is a free news site and weekly newsletter for party and event rental businesses across the United States, including bounce house and inflatable operators, tent and event companies, and table and chair rental businesses. Founded in November 2026 by Todd Hayes and based in Ponca City, Oklahoma, the site publishes no-fluff industry news summaries, how-to articles from experienced operators, an acquisitions tracker and an industry events calendar. Its mission is to give rental operators one reliable place to keep up with their industry.