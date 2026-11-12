Amerigo Scientific Introduces GMP-Grade, Serum-Free Cell Freezing Media Portfolio For Advanced Cell Therapy Applications

New York, US - November 12, 2026 - Amerigo Scientific, a distributor of biomedical and life science research products, has highlighted its line of GMP-grade, ready-to-use, serum-free cell freezing media designed for the cryopreservation of cell lines, primary cells, stem cells, and immune cells. This portfolio addresses the growing demand for defined, animal-derived component-free formulations in stem cell therapy, tissue engineering, and transfusion medicine.

Traditional cryopreservation protocols often rely on fetal bovine serum (FBS) combined with permeating cryoprotectants (CPAs) such as glycerol and dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO), but the use of FBS introduces potential pathways for contamination and carries risks of viral infection and immunogenicity. Amerigo Scientific's serum-free formulations mitigate these concerns, reducing the risk of exposure to harmful diseases during long-term storage while alleviating the availability and cost challenges associated with FBS.

Amerigo Scientific's serum-free cell freezing media product range includes universal cell freezing media formulated for various cell lines and primary cells, available in DMSO-containing (10%) and DMSO-free formats. For regenerative medicine and advanced therapy research, Amerigo Scientific offers dedicated stem cell freezing media, including an iPSC cryopreservation medium for induced pluripotent stem cells derived from sources such as blood cells, epithelial cells, and fibroblasts, as well as a stem cell cryopreservation medium optimized for mesenchymal stem cells from umbilical cord and bone marrow sources. Additionally, its immune cell freezing media line further extends the portfolio to αβ-T cells, γδ-T cells, and NK cells.

The serum-free cell freezing media from Amerigo Scientific are manufactured in GMP-compliant facilities, chemically defined and sterile with low endotoxin levels. Using Amerigo Scientific's GMP-grade cell cryopreservation medium to cryopreserve four types of cells, application data demonstrate strong performance: cells cryopreserved with the GMP-grade media showed good morphology on the third day after resuscitation, and iPSCs cryopreserved with iPSC cryopreservation medium exhibited good adherent growth, with immunofluorescence staining for OCT3/4, NANOG, TRA-1-60, and SSEA-4 confirming canonical pluripotency marker expression at 72 hours post-resuscitation.

Researchers interested in Amerigo Scientific cell cryopreservation medium products can visit Amerigo Scientific's website or contact its sales team for more information.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation from all companies and institutions in the area of reagents, kits, antibodies, lab instruments, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers' questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.