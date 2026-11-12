King Sends Cable To Palestinian President On Anniversary Of Declaration Of Palestinian State's Independence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

For print media only...

Amman, Nov. 12 (Petra) –His Majesty King Abdullah II sent a cable to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the 38th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the State of Palestine, in which he called on the international community to intensify its efforts to end Israel's aggression, halt its plans to annex territory and expand settlements, and stop the forced displacement of Palestinians.

His Majesty also reiterated the need for the relevant states to step up their efforts to ensure adherence of all parties to the Gaza ceasefire agreement and to alleviate the worsening catastrophic humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

//Petra// AG