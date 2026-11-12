Russian FPV Drone Strike On Zaporizhzhia Leaves Three Injured
“The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of an enemy FPV drone strike, three men were injured,” the statement said.
No further details about the attack have been released so far.
Medical personnel are providing the injured with all necessary assistance.Read also: Russian drone hits school grounds in Yahotyn, Kyiv Region
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, explosions were heard in the city.
As previously reported, Russian forces struck a truck in Zaporizhzhia earlier in the morning, followed by hits on a residential building and infrastructure facilities.
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