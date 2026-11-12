Russian Forces Strike Energy Infrastructure Facility In Korosten

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Korosten Mayor Volodymyr Moskalenko reported the incident on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“At approximately 10:00 on November 11, an unmanned aerial vehicle struck and damaged a building located on the grounds of an energy infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, no fire broke out and there were no casualties,” the mayor said.

He added that the relevant emergency services were working at the site, while inspections were underway to assess the damage and establish the full consequences of the strike.

Russia attacks six major power substations overnight – PM Koretskyi

The mayor warned that the situation in the energy system could change due to continued Russian attacks, making it impossible to predict the extent of electricity supply restrictions.

As previously reported, emergency power outages have been introduced in the Kharkiv region. The energy supply situation also remains difficult in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

Illustrative photo