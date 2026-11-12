Ukraine's Intelligence Exposes Russian Agents Of Influence In EU Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the DIU reported this on Facebook.

The information has been published in the“Kremlin Mouthpieces” section of the War&Sanctions portal.

The Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo) is Russia's leading agency established by a presidential decree in 2008 to strengthen Russia's humanitarian influence around the world.

The organization is represented in 71 countries through 87 overseas offices, which have informally been known as“Russian Houses” since 2021.

Those named in the publication include individuals who help preserve, promote, and showcase Russia's presence in the international community, as well as establish international ties and cooperation:



Igor Chaika – a Russian government official and current 2nd-class Active State Councillor of the Russian Federation, who has headed Rossotrudnichestvo since April 27, 2026. He was involved in financing Russian political influence operations targeting Moldova's 2021 parliamentary elections;

Yevgeny Primakov – a journalist, government, political, and public figure, 1st-class Active State Councillor of the Russian Federation, former head of Rossotrudnichestvo (2020–2026), first adviser to the autonomous non-profit organization Eurasia, a member of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, and a host of a program on Sputnik radio; Svetlana Nekrasova – an employee of Rossotrudnichestvo and former acting head of the Russian House in Berlin (until September 2026). She organized pro-Russian patriotic events, showcased Russian state media materials promoting anti-Ukrainian narratives, and helped maintain Russia's cultural and informational presence in Germany.

The DIU and the CCD are calling for personal sanctions to be imposed on Rossotrudnichestvo representatives, including the freezing of their financial assets, termination of media and commercial cooperation, and the expulsion of agency representatives from EU countries.

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As Ukrinform reported, the DIU has published information on Russian research institutes and scientists who work for Russia's military-industrial complex.

These include Russian higher education institutions that train personnel for the country's military-industrial complex, have cooperation agreements with weapons manufacturers, train UAV operators for Russian Armed Forces units, and conduct research and development in military and dual-use technologies.