Ukrainian Forces Have Liberated More Territory Than Russia Has Captured In Recent Months, Khmara Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, citing Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara, Ukrinform reports.

“Four years ago, the Defense Forces liberated Kherson. Four years ago, people stood holding blue-and-yellow flags that had been hidden from the occupiers for months, saying, 'We knew you would come back.' That day, Freedom Square was filled with tears of joy and gratitude to the Ukrainian defenders,” Khmara said.

He recalled that the city's liberation had been made possible by the courage and professionalism of Ukrainian service members, the coordinated efforts of security and defense units, the heroism of the defenders who pushed back the enemy, and the support and resistance of local residents.

“Today, Ukraine continues to reclaim its territory. Our troops are conducting offensive operations: in recent months, we have liberated more territory than the enemy has captured,” the minister emphasized.

Khmara stressed that Ukraine remembers every city awaiting liberation and return to Ukrainian control, and that every temporarily occupied territory remains Ukrainian and awaits the return of its people, just as Kherson once did.

Kherson marks fourth anniversary of its liberation

As reported, Kherson was liberated on November 11, 2022. In addition to Kherson, other areas of Kherson region and part of Mykolaiv region on the right bank of the Dnipro River were also liberated.

As Ukrinform also reported, operators of the 412th Nemesis Unmanned Systems Brigadestruck a Russian drone hub at Donetsk Airport using middle-strike capabilities.

Photo courtesy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine