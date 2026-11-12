Costco Declares Special Dividend Of $30 Per Share

Costco Wholesale (COST) has declared a special one-time dividend of $30 U.S. per share.

The special dividend is in addition to the regular quarterly dividend of $1.47 U.S. a share that the warehouse club pays to its stockholders.

The new special dividend will be paid on Dec. 4 of this year to shareholders of record as of Nov. 24. Management estimates the company will spend a total of $13.3 billion U.S. on the payout.

Costco has a history of paying special dividends to its shareholders every two or three years.

The latest special dividend of $30 U.S. a share is double its previous one-time payout of $15 U.S. a share that was issued in December 2023.

Costco also announced that its board of directors has reauthorized a new $4 billion U.S. stock buyback program.

The new stock buyback replaces a current $4 billion U.S. authorization, under which $3.1 billion U.S. has been repurchased.

Analysts have been quick to praise the new special dividend and stock buyback program, saying they are another way that Costco rewards its shareholders.

COST stock has risen 27% so far in 2026 to trade at $1,087.61 U.S. per share.