President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan Expected To Take Place
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUBLIN, Ireland, November 12. A meeting between the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to take place in Dublin in the coming hours, Trend 's special correspondent reports.
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