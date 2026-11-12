EPC Summit In Dublin Offers New Prospects For Azerbaijan - Report By Trend's Special Correspondent (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Political Community (EPC) summit in Dublin offers Azerbaijan an opportunity to advance issues of importance to the entire region.

According to Trend 's special correspondent, Laman Zeynalova, the significance of the summit lies in the fact that it enables EU member states and countries outside the EU to come together and discuss the most pressing challenges. The EPC was established in 2022, following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. It serves as a platform where European and non-European countries can coordinate their actions and engage in political dialogue, without the need for a formal EU institution or binding commitments.

One of the key areas for Azerbaijan is energy security. Having established itself as a reliable supplier of oil and gas via the Southern Gas Corridor, Azerbaijan plays an increasingly vital role in the EU's efforts to diversify energy sources and strengthen energy security. Furthermore, Baku is currently implementing major green energy projects, aiming to supply green energy to European countries and make an ever-greater contribution to Europe's energy security.

Another area of focus is transport. The Middle Corridor is becoming increasingly significant for trade and transit between Europe and Asia. Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in expanding its capacity, in cooperation with Central Asian countries and with the support of European states.

The peace process in the South Caucasus also ranks high on the European community's agenda. Progress in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and the prospect of a more stable South Caucasus, represent another key topic for the summit participants.

The summit also holds particular political significance for Azerbaijan: the European Political Community summit will be held in Azerbaijan in 2028.