Farm Credit Awards $200,000 To Young, Beginning, And Small Farmers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ten farmers receive grants to strengthen operations and invest in the future of agriculture.

Mechanicsburg, PA, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Farm Credit recently awarded $200,000 through its Young, Beginning, and Small Farmer Grant Program, providing ten farmers with $20,000 grants to support on-farm improvements, innovation, and business growth. The grant program is part of Horizon Farm Credit's ongoing commitment to supporting young, beginning, and small farmers and strengthening agriculture throughout the communities it serves.

The following individuals were selected as recipients of the Young, Beginning, and Small Farmer Grant Program:



Ashley Bowes of Blanchard, Pennsylvania

Nathaniel Denault of Davidsonville, Pennsylvania

Doug and Cherie Dickey of Corry, Pennsylvania

Justin and Stephanie Fulk of Knox, Pennsylvania

John and Jessica Gulatsi of Mount Jackson, Virginia

Blake de Kozlowski of Forest Hill, Maryland

Benjamin Lizardi of Middleburg, Pennsylvania

Stephen and Alisa Rickard of Honesdale, Pennsylvania

Jenna Rodriguez of Cape Charles, Virginia Caleb and Shenley Schenk of Edinboro, Pennsylvania

Recipients were selected through a competitive review process based on their vision, business potential, and the impact of their proposed projects. The funded initiatives represent a variety of agricultural operations and will support improvements that contribute to the continued growth and sustainability of agriculture throughout the cooperative's footprint.

“Young, beginning, and small farmers are essential to the future of agriculture,” said Tom Truitt, Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Farm Credit.“These grants are investments in hardworking producers who are building businesses, creating opportunities in their communities, and helping ensure agriculture remains strong for generations to come. We're proud to support their success and celebrate the impact they are making.”

During the award ceremony, Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding recognized the recipients for their dedication to agriculture and the impact they are making within their communities. He emphasized the importance of encouraging and supporting young, beginning, and small farmers, noting that their success is vital to the long-term strength and sustainability of the agricultural industry.

To learn more about the Young, Beginning, and Small Farmer Grant Program, visit horizonfc.com/ybs.

About Horizon Farm Credit

Horizon Farm Credit is a member-owned agricultural lending cooperative, providing consistent and reliable financing and related services to full- and part-time farmers, agricultural-related businesses, and rural landowners. The Association serves 100 counties across Delaware, Pennsylvania, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. The Association has more than 22,000 members and over $8.3 billion in loans outstanding. Learn more at horizonfc.com.

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2026 Horizon Farm Credit Young, Beginning, and Small Farmer Grant Program Recipients

CONTACT: Becca Stoops Horizon Farm Credit 888.339.3334...